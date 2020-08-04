Big Brother All-Stars: Julie Chen confirms cast members positive for COVID-19

Big Brother All-Stars begins on Wednesday and host Julie Chen is doing some press ahead of the new season.

On Tuesday, she did a virtual interview with CBSN Los Angeles, speaking about the BB22 cast.

Unfortunately, the video has been taken down from the site, but we do have some quotes that were taken by fans and sites like Us Weekly while it was still up.

Big Brother All-Stars and COVID-19

Speaking about the BB22 cast while avoiding naming specific people who will be playing the game this summer, Julie reportedly had some very important things to say about the health situation in the house.

Quite a few Big Brother rumors had indicated that one or more of the cast members had tested positive for COVID-19 and we even passed on a story that suggested Kaycee Clark and Josh Martinez had been removed from the game.

Now, Julie has some specific things to say about it.

According to Us Weekly, Julie stated that “We flew in a bunch of people, more than 16. And some people I thought were definitely going in the house, they tested positive for COVID-19 so they couldn’t go in. And I thought, ‘Well, expect the unexpected.’ … I’ll just find out when I need to find out.”

Julie also reportedly spoke about how each of the potential Big Brother All-Stars cast members got set up in a rented home for two weeks to ensure proper social distancing and to allow for a close quarantine.

It seems that not everyone emerged from the quarantine, with some people getting removed from the cast after testing positive for COVID-19. She also assured the CBS viewers that tests were being done quite often to ensure that the people who eventually did make it inside the house are healthy.

While we don’t have confirmation of who tested positive or who has ended up making the cut for the BB22 cast this summer, that information should be revealed a bit later. For anyone who got sent home or had to be treated after a COVID-19 diagnosis, they will likely speak to fans at a later date.

Big Brother All-Stars season premiere

As a reminder, the summer 2020 season schedule gets started on Wednesday, August 5 at 9/8c on CBS. You can start setting your DVR but make sure to note that there is no Thursday night episode this week. After the premiere, fans are going to have to wait until Sunday night to see the BB22 cast again.

Before that all takes place, Julie Chen also provided a full 2020 house tour for fans to enjoy.

