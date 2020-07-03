Big Brother 22 cast: Former winner says Nicole Franzel left out, got upset

Big Brother 22 cast discussions continue to take place on social media as fans wait for answers about the upcoming season.

Now, former winner Evel Dick Donato has weighed in with some more thoughts about the Big Brother 22 cast, including someone he says didn’t get invited to the party.

According to Evel Dick, Big Brother 18 winner Nicole Franzel was not invited to be a part of the summer 2020 cast. He went on to state that people who had made the cut called to ask her if she was invited to play.

Upon receiving those phone calls from members of the Big Brother 22 cast, Evel Dick states that Nicole called show producers and “told on them.” This led to some of them getting “in big trouble for talking.”

Big Brother 22 cast rumors

This summer, Evel Dick Donato has been sharing a lot of Big Brother 22 cast rumors on social media. He even predicted who he thought would get evicted first from the house.

And now he is weighing in with his thoughts on why current cast members have had to sign NDAs in order to participate. That reasoning seems to go back to his claims about what Nicole did when she found out she wouldn’t be a part of the Big Brother 22 cast.

More Big Brother 22 cast rumors

There have been a number of online rumors suggesting that the members of the Big Brother 22 cast have already been sequestered. That would confirm that CBS is pushing forward with the season and hopes to get it on the air very soon.

Along with that information, CBS has a special episode of something planned for Sunday, July 12. Could this be where the Big Brother 22 cast gets revealed? Maybe it’s a chance for fans to vote on who will participate?

We will have to wait a bit longer for specific confirmation about what is taking place on July 12, but that won’t stop fans of the show from hoping that there is some great news waiting in the wings.

Despite the health situation around the country, CBS has confirmed that the plan is to still have the reality competition show air this summer. While the season premiere could be delayed, it is still the plan of the network for a new season to play out.

Stay tuned folks, because if the Big Brother 22 cast has indeed already been sequestered, then it’s only a matter of time until CBS lets everyone know who is taking part in the summer 2020 season.

Big Brother is currently on hiatus at CBS.