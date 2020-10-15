Big Brother 2020 spoilers: Who just got evicted from BB22 cast?

Big Brother 2020 spoilers coming from the Thursday night episode are highlighted by the newly evicted houseguest.

In the previous episode, CBS viewers learned that Head of Household Nicole Franzel had left Christmas Abbott and Memphis Garrett on the block.

One of them will be heading to the BB22 jury by the end of the night, and it is up to Cody Calafiore and Enzo Palumbo to decide which one.

This article will serve as a live blog for the October 15 Eviction Ceremony on Big Brother 22. Episode 31 begins at 8/7c on Thursday night and will lead to the cast getting down to its final four houseguests.

Eviction to get to the final four

Cody and Enzo were the only people with votes this week, leaving it up to them to decide if it was Christmas or Memphis getting sent to the jury house.

If there happened to be a tie in the voting, then Nicole, as the current HOH, would be the one to break that tie.

Cody was up first to vote and he voted to evict Memphis. Enzo was next up and he also voted to evict Memphis.

By a 2-0 vote, Memphis Garrett was evicted from Big Brother 22.

Big Brother airs Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.