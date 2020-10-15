Opinion Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers
90 Day Fiance The Bachelor The Bachelorette Teen Mom Teen Mom 2 Big Brother Married at First Sight Sister Wives Below Deck RHOC RHOBH RHONY Love Island
Explainers

Who won the new Big Brother Head of Household Competition tonight?


By Leave a comment
Nicole POV BB22
Nicole Franzel won an important Veto Competition on Big Brother 22. Pic credit: CBS

The Big Brother 22 cast had to play a new Head of Household Competition tonight to decide who would be in charge of the final four.

It’s getting down to crunch time on the summer 2020 season, and the October 28 season finale is coming up very quickly.

Early in the episode, the BB22 cast would have to decide if it would be Christmas Abbott or Memphis Garrett heading to the jury.

By the end of the night, someone new will be calling themselves the new HOH.

This will serve as a live blog on Thursday night and will be updated as we learn the name of the new HOH. The October 15 episode gets started at 8/7c, and we should have a new HOH before the end of the hour.

Big Brother airs Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.

Ryan DeVault
Ryan DeVault
Ryan is a movie reviewer and entertainment enthusiast who has been writing about sports, film, television, breaking news, and celebrities for nearly 15 years. He... read more
Ryan DeVault
Latest posts by Ryan DeVault (see all)

If you like this story then follow us on Google News or Flipboard.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments