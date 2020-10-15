Christmas Abbott wants to go from Big Brother to The Challenge, fans react negatively

Big Brother 22 cast member Christmas Abbott wants to make the jump to The Challenge on MTV, and Memphis Garrett might join her.

During a conversation between cast members on the Big Brother live feeds, Christmas was seen talking up her interest in playing on The Challenge. But quite a few fans don’t think that Christmas or Memphis could hack it.

The Challenge is a competition show on MTV that is similar to Big Brother- the cast lives together, competes against one another, and has big elimination votes.

Get our Big Brother newsletter!

The differences come with the challenges (hence the show’s name). They take things really seriously on MTV and try to push the competitors to their physical and mental limits.

Christmas courts The Challenge

The image below summarizes part of the conversation that was taking place on the BBLF.

A lot of former Big Brother houseguests have played on The Challenge with varying degrees of success. Some of them have had very memorable appearances.

Former houseguests who have competed on The Challenge include BB19 winner Josh Martinez, twins Liz and Julia Nolan from BB17, Paulie Calafiore from BB18, Fessy Shaafat, Bayleigh Dayton, and Swaggy C from BB20, and even BBOTT winner Morgan Willett.

Read More Jenn from The Challenge 2020 reacts to elimination with message about bullying, empowering women

Da’Vonne Rogers from BB22 played on two seasons. Jozea Flores, Natalie Negrotti, and Victor Arroyo from BB18, BB20 winner Kaycee Clark, and even Celebrity Big Brother houseguest Lolo Jones have also competed on the MTV program.

Fans are not convinced Christmas or Memphis would do well

A lot of fans from both shows have been posting on social media about the chat from the live feeds, and many of them do not agree with Nicole’s assessment of the situation.

the challenge wants none of y’all pic.twitter.com/bFezPkmzd3 — zi (@oofouchoww) October 14, 2020

She couldn't handle being treated like a rookie on The Challenge. And all that breaking in on people's conversations – nah, they'd be telling her to GTFO. Using all the names that we've given her. She'd be a crying mess. Besides, she'd get her ass beat trying to come at a girl. pic.twitter.com/jNd9o9jsqA — Cathy (@granlady64) October 14, 2020

Go ahead the challenge players would eat you up pic.twitter.com/DkdfEr3miW — BLM (@xoBBrothaxo) October 14, 2020

More Big Brother news

On the latest episode of the show, CBS viewers learned that it will be either Christmas or Memphis getting eliminated at the next Eviction Ceremony. One of them is heading to the BB22 jury and they aren’t going to be happy about it.

Outside of the house, Paulie Calafiore is trying to make the U.S. Olympic team and former houseguest James Huling is running for mayor.

And don’t forget that there is a special Friday night episode of the show coming up soon.

It won’t be too much longer until we see who the jury has picked as the Big Brother 22 winner. That will lead to some interesting debates about where these cast members rank all-time on the show.

Big Brother airs Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.