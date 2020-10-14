Big Brother schedule: Special Friday night episode coming up

The Big Brother schedule has a Friday night episode coming up that will give viewers some bonus footage.

Counting the episode on October 14, there are just eight episodes left of the show. That might seem like a lot, since the season finale arrives on October 28, but there’s a lot of ground to cover before we get to the finale.

There are still three more evictions coming before we’ll get down to the final two for Big Brother All-Stars 2, and then the jury gets to vote on a winner.

Get our Big Brother newsletter!

Before getting to that two-hour season finale, though, CBS is giving viewers a bonus episode on the Big Brother schedule.

Special Friday night episode of BB All-Stars 2

On Friday, October 23, a “special episode” will air on TV. It’s not very often that we get a Friday night episode, but there is probably a good reason for it.

The special will air at 8/7c on CBS, and by that point, we will know who has made it to the final three. But don’t expect a ground-breaking presentation for the night’s installment.

It is very likely that this episode will be used to recap the season. That could involve the final three houseguests sitting around a table enjoying a feast while they recount the events of the summer.

Read More Big Brother: Kathryn Dunn makeover gives BB21 cast member a new look

The Friday night time slot gives the producers an extra day to show footage that hasn’t been seen from the season.

For Big Brother fans who love to watch the houseguests reminisce, this could end up being the perfect send-off for a long season in the house.

With the Big Brother feeds getting turned off very frequently this summer, there is a high probability that the producers have a lot of unseen footage that could be worth tuning in to watch.

WOAH NO WAY… did u guys see that huge scene on the bb22 live feeds tonight….So much excitement. Here is a clip in case u missed it.#BB22#BBLF #BBAllStars #cbsbigbrother #BB22LiveFeedUpdates pic.twitter.com/owGGGqC0f6 — Brandon-AKA-BMAN (@brandonbman28) October 13, 2020

Full breakdown of Big Brother episodes

Below is a list of all the episodes that remain on the CBS schedule for Big Brother 22. There is still a lot of ground for the show to cover, even though they are very close to getting down to the final four houseguests.

Wednesday, October 14: Episode 30

Thursday, October 15: Episode 31

Monday, October 19: Episode 32

Wednesday, October 21: Episode 33

Thursday, October 22: Episode 34

Friday, October 23: Episode 35

Monday, October 26: Episode 36

Wednesday, October 28: Two-hour season finale at 9/8c

Some Big Brother spoilers

For readers who want to jump ahead of the episodes, we already know who is about to get evicted and sent to the BB22 jury. The plan is set and the final four will soon be officially revealed.

Also, an interesting chat was seen on the Big Brother live feeds where Christmas Abbott and Enzo Palumbo talked about pre-gaming and the advantage of having friends in the house.

Big Brother airs Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.