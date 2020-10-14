Big Brother All-Stars spoilers: A look at the upcoming eviction vote

Big Brother All-Stars is about to get to its final four houseguests.

During the October 15 episode of the show, the BB22 cast will send another person to the BB22 jury.

It’s already been a long season of the show, but there are just two weeks left until we find out the Big Brother All-Stars winner.

Spoilers about eviction vote

When Nicole Franzel won the Power of Veto, it afforded her the opportunity to set the stage for the next Eviction Ceremony.

Nicole was able to keep her final two deal with Cody Calafiore safe and make sure that she also had a third wheel making it to the final four.

With that in mind, Nicole decided to protect Enzo Palumbo for the week. Her thought process is that he is more likely to keep her around if he wins the next HOH, but also because he might be less likely to win than her eviction target.

At the Veto Meeting, Nicole kept the nominations the same, which means that either Christmas Abbott or Memphis Garrett is getting sent to the BB22 jury very soon.

And as for the eviction vote, there is a plan in place that Nicole and Cody want to stick with, despite some concerns coming from Enzo and a few discussions about the risks of doing it.

Enzo and Cody are the only people who have votes this week and they plan on voting to evict Memphis.

Enzo has been courting the thought of trying to get Christmas out first, but he just doesn’t have Cody’s support to do it. If he were to vote against Cody and Nicole, he could very well become the target next week.

He might become that target anyway.

Final four Big Brother predictions

By a 2-0 unanimous vote, we expect Memphis Garrett to follow Tyler Crispen to the jury house.

Once the eviction has been completed, Christmas Abbott, Enzo Palumbo, and Cody Calafiore will play for the final four Head of Household. Nicole is going to have to watch and hope that Cody can protect her for another week.

The season is really starting to wind down, but it’s certainly setting up what could be an interesting chat among the members of the BB22 jury when it comes to voting.

Cody has been moody and sullen since he found out X-mas and Memphis tried to get Nicole to backdoor him this week. He's not pulling punches anymore. #bb22 #bigbrother #BB22allstars #bb22livefeeds pic.twitter.com/t64A7rAL3R — Reality Realm (@RealityRealm) October 14, 2020

More Big Brother news

The live feeds have yielded a very interesting conversation between Enzo and Christmas. They talked about the possibility of Cody and Nicole pre-gaming and touched on an advantage that Nicole already has with the jury.

Outside of the house, Paulie Calafiore from Big Brother 18 (Cody’s brother) is in the running to become a member of Team USA for the 2022 Winter Olympics. That would certainly be a big accomplishment for the former houseguest and competitor on The Challenge.

There is still more than a day until the final four gets decided, so we will make sure to pass on any new Big Brother All-Stars spoilers that we learn, just in case something shifts.

Big Brother airs Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.