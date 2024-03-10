It’s officially Pisces season and Beth Bice is celebrating her March birthday in style.

The Married at First Sight star jetted off to Mexico with her friends, and she’s getting lots of love on social media.

We spotted a beloved face in the mix, former MAFS expert Dr. Viviana Coles, who took to Instagram with a special greeting for the birthday girl.

Intimacy expert, relationship, and sex therapist, Dr. Viviana joined the popular franchise in Season 8 and played a role in matching Beth with her now estranged husband, Jamie Thompson.

Beth and Jamie tied the knot in Season 9, and they were married for five years until their separation in April of 2023.

Subscribe to our Married at First Sight newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

A few months later, Jamie filed for divorce, and sadly it’s been a contentious split for the exes as they seek to make things official.

As for Dr. Viviana, she left the show after Season 14 – spending seven years on the franchise.

She was replaced by psychotherapist and sex therapist, Dr Pia Holec who’s been an expert on the show since Seasons 15.

Beth Bice gets B’day love from former MAFS expert Dr. Viviana Coles

Beth Bice has been enjoying lattes and sunshine in Mexico with her friends, as this year marks her first birthday since her split from Jamie Thompson.

The MAFS star got a sweet treat from former MAFS expert Dr. Viviana, who shared a cute photo with Beth – adding a GIF of a birthday cake and a crown on her head that reads “Birthday Queen.”

Beth reposted the photo and wrote, “My B***……you are my queen!”

Beth Bice and Dr. Viviana Coles. Pic credit: @justbeth___/Instagram

Beth Bice throws shade at her ex Jamie Thompson

Beth is living her best single life in Caba San Lucas and she posted a cute snap from her birthday outing.

“Birthday Pisces Season is in full effect! I’m not one to count birthdays because if you know me every day is my birthday. But thankful I am here, alive, happy, healthy, and that B****,” she captioned the colorful post.

Meanwhile, the newly single MAFS star also found time to make a jab at her estranged husband in the post.

Before ending her post, Beth noted, “Now let’s go get my divorce and my money back and last name!!!!!!! We can all agree the last name Thompson was never unique enough for me. Can I get an Amen!”

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.