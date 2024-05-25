Ben Willoughby reveals Below Deck regrets, talks Season 11 backlash ahead of finale

Below Deck star Ben Willoughby isn’t holding back his feelings about Season 11 ahead of the finale.

Ben has been speaking out a lot this season as he faces backlash from Below Deck fans and Captain Kerry Titheradge.

As Monsters and Critics has previously reported, Ben and Captain Kerry are feuding with the bosun, with Ben recently taking aim at how the captain treated people on the show.

Below Deck fans have come for Ben more than once over his behavior, especially amid the drama surrounding his boatmance with Sunny Marquis.

Ben often uses Instagram Stories to answer Below Deck fans’ questions – usually with brutal honesty.

That was the case this week when Ben had much to say as Season 11 winds down.

Ben Willoughby reveals Below Deck regret, talks Season 11 backlash ahead of finale

One fan asked if Ben had any regrets about Season 11, and his answer was “no,” with an explanation of why.

“I think you can’t really have any regrets, because that’s who you are at that specific moment in time maybe with course alternations, perhaps in hindsight,” he wrote.

Another user point-blank asked Ben how he deals with all the backlash he’s endured this season.

“Ignorance is bliss There’s not point getting upset on how you are portrayed, as long as you know your truths.” Ben shared, adding, “It’s a shame the details get cut, e.g. I would put Xandi to be every night out, nobody else would even bother with her once the booze took over.. it’s these things we don’t see unfortunately, these are true character traits.”

Ben shares regrets and talks Below Deck Season 11 backlash. Pic credit: @wanderingwilloughby/Instagram

What else did Ben Willoughby say about Below Deck and his costars?

The bosun was asked how well Below Deck depicts the yachting industry. It turns out that it’s pretty close, but one big difference is there are more crew on yachts like in the real world.

Asked about his favorite season, Ben revealed Season 10 was his favorite. The answer should surprise no one, considering Ben has shaded Below Deck during Season 11 and threatened to speak his whole truth.

Ben shares his favorite Below Deck season and real yachting comparison. Pic credit: @wanderingwilloughby/Instagram

Ben addressed the hardest challenge of being a bosun, which he said is learning to manage different learning styles.

When it came to his thoughts on Chef Nick Tatlock and him not bonding with the crew like Chef Anthony Iracane, Ben stood up for Nick.

“Great chef, I felt like we were all just exhausted as the finish line was in sight. Keeping up a social front sometimes just goes out the window,” he expressed.

One topic Ben seemed to handle very carefully was not dissing any of the charter guests. Despite a question asking for him to name the worst charter guest of the season, Ben simply declared, “We had so many guests come through, it’s hard to remember them all.”

Ben answers Below Deck fans’ questions. Pic credit: @wanderingwilloughby/Instagram

Ben Willoughby has had a lot to say about Below Deck Season 11.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-11 are streaming on Peacock.