Below Deck, Season 11 has given fans many feuds, including one between Captain Kerry Titheradge and Ben Willoughby.

Ben honestly seems to have upset many people this season, especially Barbie Pascual and Paris Fields.

This time around, it’s not Ben that Paris has taken aim at.

Paris has brought her on-screen tension with Dylan Pierre De Villiers and Chef Nick Tatlock off-screen.

However, instead of getting angry, Paris used her hilarious wit and a medical emergency to speak her mind.

It’s unique and funny – and we are here for everything Paris said.

Below Deck’s Paris Fields reveals medical emergency to make fun of co-stars

Taking to Instagram the other day, Paris was sitting in a dentist chair as she shared a video bringing attention to GoFundMe’s from Dylan and Nick.

“So, I noticed a few of my fellow castmates on Season 11 of Below Deck have started GoFundMes,” she stated. “You have Dylan’s GoFundMe for his Subaru WWRX, he needs some money to get that puppy purred. And if you donate, he’ll put a sticker with your name on it, on the car. What a great deal.”

Paris continued sharing, “And then you’ve got Chef Nick, donate ten dollars so he can have a beer and get drunk. There are a few red flags there, but you go girl!”

Then the stew revealed if anyone wants to donate to a GoFundMe it should be to her because she needs her tooth fixed.

“So, I thought I’d check my name in the ring because this b**ch obviously needs a tooth, and I feel like that is a more reasonable cause to donate money. It’s a medical cause,” Paris expressed.

The Below Deck star then shared a close-up of her broken tooth. Paris was joking about donating to her and requested that people donate to actual causes and people in need in her caption and on her video.

Below Deck star Dylan Pierre De Villiers responds to Paris Fields video

While Nick hasn’t mentioned anything about Paris’ fun little video, Dylan opted to respond with a video. Dylan appeared to play along, sharing his reaction to Paris’ video.

“It’s AcTually A WrX STi, also what did you do to your tooth? Do we get stickers on it?” Dylan revealed during the footage.

The deckhand made a joke in his caption too, writing, “Don’t worry I got you, do the right thing, help your friends in need ✨✨✨❤️❤️❤️ #belowdeck 🤣.”

There you have it – some fun and shade from the Below Deck world.

Season 11 of Below Deck will soon be over, but as Monsters and Critics previously reported, Season 12 has been confirmed.

Be sure to tune in to see how things play out with the St. David crew on their final charter.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-11 are streaming on Peacock.