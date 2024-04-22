Below Deck star Fraser Olender claps back at haters, subtly shades RHONY alum Jill Zarin

Below Deck fans have been waiting for Fraser Olender to speak out amid backlash against him.

The Real Housewives of New York City alum Jill Zarin had nothing good to say about Fraser.

Aside from Jill being upset with the chief stew, fans have come for Fraser over his clashing with Stew Barbie Pascual.

Oh yes, Season 11 hasn’t been easy for the chief stew.

However, Fraser has finally uniquely responded as Season 11 of Below Deck nears the end.

Fraser recently shared a video that reveals how he feels about those who aren’t fans of his.

Below Deck star Fraser Olender claps back at haters

Taking to TikTok ahead of a new Below Deck, Fraser responded to all the haters, including Jill.

In the video, Fraser mouthed “If you don’t like me, that’s fine, but you know, watch your mouth.” The chief stew captioned the TikTik “#fyp #belowdeck @Bravo.”

Fraser doesn’t appear to want to hear what people have to say about his reply to the trolls or address if he was specifically speaking about Jill. The comments are turned off on the TikTok.

Fraser may not have mentioned Jill, but shade was thrown. After all, she made it clear after her two-episode stint she wasn’t a Fraser fan.

Here’s everything RHONY alum Jill Zarin said about Fraser Olender and Below Deck

Jill made quite an impression on the Below Deck crew and viewers during her time on the show.

After being blasted by Below Deck fans, Jill clapped back declaring that no one on the crew hated her and she wasn’t an awful guest. Then Barbie stuck up for Jill as the hate for the former Real Housewives star grew.

Later, Jill blamed her group’s “disaster trip” entirely on Fraser and him being terrible as a chief stew. The RHONY alum also called him out for not defending her amid all the Below Deck backlash.

Now Fraser appears to have taken aim at Jill after she insisted they were friends at one point. If we are being fair, though, Fraser hasn’t really said anything — until now — about the backlash he’s endured on Below Deck Season 11.

There’s still plenty of the season left to play out. Fraser Olender also has plenty more drama coming, especially as he clashes with Ben Willoughby.

Perhaps we will start to hear more from Fraser before the season ends because, let’s face it, the odds of a reunion are slim.

What do you think of Fraser’s TikTok?

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-11 are streaming on Peacock.