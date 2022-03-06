Below Deck Sailing Yacht: Tom Pearson addresses claims he threw up on Captain Glenn Shephard when drunk

Tom did not make the best impression on Captain Glenn. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Tom Pearson has addressed claims he threw up on Captain Glenn Shephard when drunk on the first night of the charter season.

There’s no question that the first crew’s nights together can go one of two ways. Either the group chills and gets ready for the charter the next day, or they get their drink on. The latter happened on one night of Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3.

The vibe was reminiscent of Season 2, which also included a lot of alcohol and Gary King kissing someone. This time around, though, Captain Glenn had to take charge when deckhand Tom was over-served.

Tom Pearson addresses claims he threw up on Captain Glenn Shephard when drunk on Below Deck Sailing Yacht

Chief stew Daisy Kelliher and Gabriela Barragan happily helped Tom get a little too drunk. Daisy even sat on him and poured alcohol into Tom’s mouth.

As Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans know, Tom went back to the cabin he shared with Captain Glenn and proceeded to get sick. The footage made it appear like Tom may have gotten sick on the captain.

In an interview with Metro.co.uk, Tom clarified what really happened in the cabin.

“Everyone made out like I was sick on him. I had to ask [him], ‘I wasn’t sick on you, was I?’ He was like, ‘No, no, just in the bathroom.’ It was a mess. But no, I definitely 150% did not throw up on Captain Glenn,” the deckhand declared. “‘Please get the message out to Andy Cohen because that’s what everyone’s thinking.”

The reason Tom called out Andy was because Captain Glenn was a guest on Watch What Happens Live following the Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 premiere. Andy asked Captain Glenn about the incident while wondering why the captain shares a cabin.

Tom Pearson reveals he was ’embarrassed’ by his actions the next day

On Below Deck Sailing Yacht, it was evident that Tom was embarrassed by his actions. After all, it was not a great first impression to make on Captain Glenn, who usually appears very relaxed.

Tom opened up about how he felt waking up in the crew mess the next day. The deckhand shared when he gets drunk, he does tend to blackout, and his memory fades.

“I woke up, and I just remember being like, ‘Why am I in the crew mess?’ No idea what happened. I just remember all the lights coming on, and then obviously, the camera spun around and looked at me. Instantly I knew, going back into my cabin… I was just so embarrassed,” Tom recalled.

The blonde star was trying to make a good impression not only on his colleagues but also on reality TV viewers. Tom Pearson’s the first to admit things did not go his way on the first night aboard Parsifal III.

Tensions are brewing between Tom and stew Ashley Marti because of her attitude toward his age, so Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans can expect to see another side of the deckhand soon.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.