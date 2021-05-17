Below Deck Sailing Yacht’: Sydney Zaruba dishes boat crash and the aftermath of the docking disaster

Sydney is sharing her thoughts on the Below Deck Sailing Yacht dock crash. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Sydney Zaruba has dished the infamous boat crash, including the aftermath of the docking disaster.

The deckhand sprang into action alongside first-mate Gary King and deckhand Jean-Luc Cerza Lanaux in last week’s episode to prevent the Parsifal III from a disastrous accident. However, what fans didn’t know until the end of the show was the sailing yacht was involved in two crashes.

Fans watched as the moment teased all season, the Parsifal III slamming into the dock, started to unfold onscreen. Then in true cliff-hanger fashion, Below Deck Sailing Yacht ended, and viewers are left wondering what will happen next.

Gary and Captain Glenn Shephard have weighed in on the hot topic. Now Sydney is sharing her two cents too.

Sydney thinks the crew the best job handling the crash

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 is winding down, with several jaw-dropping moments to come before the finale. Sydney has been in the middle of a lot of the drama this season, especially when it comes to Gary and Alli Dore.

However, the drama this time was not Sydney’s fault, and she was quick to lend a hand. In an interview with E! News, she spoke about both boat crashes.

“Let’s just say, when a superyacht hits a dock, it’s never a good thing. The first damage was going to be expensive. The second damage is gonna be exponentially times that,” she explained.

The second crash is what does the most extensive amount of damage to the sailing yacht, but the first left a mark too. Sydney opened up about how the deck crew handled the first incident.

“In the moment, it’s a bit like, heart-stopping,” she shared. “As a sailor, I knew the anchor was dragging, and you sense something’s wrong before you actually know something’s wrong. For a worst-case scenario situation, it went down the best way possible, I think. On our side, we did the best anybody could’ve asked us to do.”

Sydney calls it another day working on a yacht

Despite all the craziness and damage, Sydney admits it’s all just another day at the office. Anything can happen on the open water.

“If you’re in the industry long enough, you’re gonna see it,” Sydney expressed about working on a yacht.

Docking drama certainly is typical in the yachting industry, but it’s not something any yachtie wants to witness. Sydney has even broken it out into three categories.

“There’s three types of captains. I like to say. There’s captains who have hit the dock, captains who have yet to hit the dock, and captains who have lied about hitting the dock,” the deckhand stated.

Sydney Zaruba from Below Deck Sailing Yacht is proud of how the crew handled the Parsifal III dock crashes, which could have been a lot worse than what is seen on TV.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.