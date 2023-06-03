Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Daisy Kelliher announces new cookbook

Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Daisy Kelliher has been one busy woman working in yachting, filming the show, and taking on new business ventures.

On-screen, Daisy has been dealing with a slew of drama as she butts heads with Captain Glenn Shephard and Gary King.

The chief stew also found herself making out with hunky Colin MacRae, which Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans have been waiting for since the Season 4 trailer was revealed.

Daisy may be struggling on the show, but off the show, the Irish beauty is killing it.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, she will host a Day with Daisy seminar that helps those looking to enter the yachting industry.

That’s not all Daisy has going on, as she has revealed the new role she’s taking on, cookbook author.

Daisy Kelliher teases Galley Girls in the City cookbook

The other day, Daisy took to Instagram to reveal she’s getting into the cookbook business. It’s a project that she’s been working on for a long time with her pal Bryony Johnson, a professional chef and nutritionist.

“Bryony and I are so excited to announce the launch of Galley Girls in the City. A cook book full of healthy, easy and delicious meals! Bryony and I have been working on this for months and wanted to make sure it was perfect and accessible for everyone,” Daisy wrote in part of her lengthy caption.

She went on to give mad props to her talented friend before also expressing her excitement over taking fans on this new journey with her.

According to the website for Galley Girls in the City, Daisy, and Bryony met back in 2017, working on a yacht together. It was during the COVID-19 pandemic when they were worried about their future that the cookbook idea came to life.

Galley Girls in the City can be purchased via E-Book right now, with Daisy teasing that the cookbook will be available in hardcover soon.

Daisy’s current Below Deck Sailing Yacht colleague Lucy Edmunds popped up in the comments section sharing her excitement for her friend.

Along with announcing her latest business venture, Daisy has been promoting Season 4 of the hit Bravo sailing show.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Daisy Kelliher teases behind-the-scenes fun

This week following a new episode, Daisy gave Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans a look at what wasn’t featured on the show.

An Instagram photo dump featured pictures with charter guest Big Jim and company, as well as another crazy crew night out. Daisy even shared a shot of her sitting on deckhand Alex Propson.

“Another charter down…. Things are getting spicy 🌶️ 👀 #belowdeck #belowdecksailing #bravo #bravotv #sardinia #crew #yachting #hayu #italy,” she teased in the caption.

Daisy Kelliher from Below Deck Sailing Yacht has added a new title to her growing resume, cookbook author. The passion project has finally come to life for the chief stew, and she couldn’t be happier.

Next week, Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans, will see the fallout of Daisy hooking up with Colin MacRae, so be sure to tune in for the drama.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-3 are streaming on Peacock.