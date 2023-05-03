Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Daisy Kelliher announces new yachting course

Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Daisy Kelliher has announced she’s hosting a new yachting course for those looking to get into the industry.

Daisy has been entertaining fans on the hit Below Deck spin-off since Season 2.

The Irish beauty has quickly filled the chief stew void left by Below Deck alum Kate Chastain and Below Deck Mediterranean alum Hannah Ferrier.

Since Kate and Hannah left the hit yachting franchise, Daisy has been the only stew to return season after season.

There has been speculation that Below Deck’s Fraser Olender will return for Season 11, making him the first stew since Kate to appear on more than one season of Below Deck.

The success of her time on the show has prompted Daisy to launch her own yachting course.

Daisy Kelliher announces A day with Daisy yachting course

This week, Daisy took to Instagram to share that she’s having a one-day introductory yachting course, A day with Daisy. The course will take place on Saturday, June 3, in London.

“This will be a full day introductory course into yachting and what it takes to be a stew. If you are looking into getting into yachting, curious about the industry or you just want to have a fun day hanging out with me, then this is the perfect event for you!” she wrote as part of a caption that also revealed drinks and goodies will be served.

Daisy also included a breakout of the day that includes diving right into the nitty gritting of getting into yachting and a Q&A session with the chief stew to end the day.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Daisy Kelliher dishes her one-day event

In an Instagram Live, Daisy got real about the course, even referring to it as a meet-and-greet as well as a fun day out for those interested in yachting. The idea came about thanks to one of Daisy’s friends and is entirely based on her own personal experience.

“I just want people to get a feel for the industry and my story and where it can take you,” she expressed during the IG Live.

Throughout the day, there will be different modules, including literally teaching people about service. The course will be held at Soho House in White City in London.

Daisy Kelliher’s super excited about her upcoming yachting course. No, it’s not a school like Hannah Ferrier has but rather an event that will allow her to teach and inform others.

Perhaps if this goes well, Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Daisy will do more of these yachting courses or even follow in Hannah’s footsteps and open a school.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-4 are streaming on Peacock.