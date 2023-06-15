Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Colin MacRae blasted over chef comment to Ileisha Dell

Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Colin MacRae has come under fire for a comment he made to chef Ileisha Dell on the show.

On the most recent episode of the sailing show, Colin was chatting with Ileisha, trying to give her props.

However, Colin insulted her instead by comparing her to his good friend, Season 3 chef Marcos Spaziani.

It was supposed to be a compliment, but the conversation took a turn, with Ileisha ending up in tears in the bathroom.

Although Colin felt bad, that hasn’t stopped Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans from calling him out.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Social media has been slamming the hunky engineer after praising him all season long for saying the day multiple times.

Colin MacRae blasted over chef comment to Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Ileisha Dell

Twitter was on fire talking about the situation. One user was simply shocked at the way Colin behaved.

HAHAHAHHAAHQHHAHAHAHH COLIN SAYIN THAT CHEF MARCO IS BETTER HAHAHAHHAHAHA #BelowDeckSailing #BelowDeckSailingYacht pic.twitter.com/VD6a0qaHJc — Reality Shizzzz (@realityshizz) June 13, 2023

Others fiercely came out in defense of Ileisha by putting Colin in the hot seat, with one saying he “can’t compare” the two chefs referring to her and Marcos.

“Oh no Colin, why would you say that to Ileisha ???? She’s just as good a chef as Marco was but she’s not an a**hole like him! He blocked me for sticking up for Gabriela because he was a d**k to her!” wrote a different Twitter user.

Another user stood up for Ileishia crying on her crew day off over Colin’s comment.

Pic credit: @LadyTi88/@teriedelson/@RealityCritic1/Twitter

There was also a user who called Colin an “a**hole” for his words, while another one said he was a “vibe killer.

“#BELOWDECK: wow, a real d**k move colin. I’m disappointed because he’s one of my favorites but that was s**ty. Even chase knew better and the chef was so sweet. Why would you make her cry? If he doesn’t apologize I’m gonna look at him different,” read a different tweet.

Pic credit: @ellaboston/@BelowDeckJohn/@clapbackcam/Twitter

Colin did apologize to Ileisha, which certainly helped him get back in the good graces of fans, too, and just in time. The love drama between Colin, Gary King, and Daisy Kelliher has exploded and will last throughout the rest of Season 4.

What has Colin MacRae said about the Below Deck Sailing Yacht drama with Daisy Kelliher and Gary King?

After finding out that Gary and Daisy did actually have sex more than once, Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans were sounding off on the hot topic.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Daisy took the trolls over her behavior and treatment of Colin. After all, Daisy did share on Watch What Happens Live that she blocked the hunky engineer on social media.

Gary has admitted to being jealous of what went down between Colin and Daisy this season.

However, Colin has kept quiet on the subject. The only insight into his thoughts on the drama right now is his confessionals on the show.

Hopefully, the Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 reunion will have Colin MacRae speaking his mind about the drama with his two friends.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-4 are streaming on Peacock.