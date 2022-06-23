Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 reunion looks — See who went glam and who went casual

The Parsifal III crew had various styles for the Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 reunion show. Pic credit: Bravo

The Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 reunion looks are here, revealing some of the Parsifal III’s crew glammed it up while others kept their attire casual.

Season 3 of the sailing show was one of the best ever in the Below Deck franchise. The season finale may have been cringy for chief stew Daisy Kelliher, but Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans were left anxiously waiting for the reunion show.

The reunion teaser revealed some good times and, of course, a lot of crew drama, especially among the stews. Ashley Marti was missing from the first-look clip, though.

While there were glimpses of the cast’s styles for the virtual event in the trailer, it’s time to take a closer look at what each cast member wore for the group chat.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht glammed up Season 3 reunion looks

Captain Glenn Shephard got all dressed up for the reunion showing Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans a different side of him. The captain opted for khaki pants with a black dress shirt, a light tan blazer, and brown dress shoes.

Daisy’s a smoke show in black leather pants with a matching black bikini-looking top with mesh covering her upper chest area. The chief stew’s hair was blown out straight and slicked back behind her ears.

Stew Scarlett Bentley opted for a stylish super short white dress with long sleeves and a plunging neckline that showed off the tattoo on her chest. She wore a light green funky necklace that matched her nail polish, and her long blonde hair was straight.

Gabriela Barragan went for a casual yet glam look all in one. The stew chose a short orange wrap dress with a long tie, a plunging neckline, and long sleeves with her curly hair styled to perfection.

These Below Deck Sailing Yacht stars chose a casual style

First-officer Gary King chose a pair of grey jeans with a matching grey button-down shirt with a few buttons undone to reveal his chest. Gary finished off his outfit with white sneakers.

Colin MacRae also went for a more comfortable look. The hunky engineer looked fine in a pair of faded jeans and a tan t-shirt.

Deckhand Barnaby Birkbeck put a little dress into his casual attire, pairing a white button-down shirt with black jeans. He completed his look with dark dress shoes and his beloved dog, which we think is the best part of his outfit.

Kelsie Goglia, Tom Pearson, and Marcos Spaziani only gave Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans a slight look at their Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 reunion looks. The chef also had a tan t-shirt on, while Tom opted for a black t-shirt, and Kelise donned a black tank top.

The various styles of the Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 crew are on full display for the reunion.

Which is your favorite outfit?

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 reunion airs Monday, June 27 at 8/7c on Bravo.