Daisy wasn’t happy watching the Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 finale. Pic credit: Bravo

Daisy Kelliher calls Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 finale really cringe to watch as the season ends.

It’s been one roller coaster ride of a season for Daisy, who first premiered on the sailing show for Season 2. Daisy locked lips with Gary King while also dealing with stew drama courtesy of Ashley Marti, Gabriela Barragan, and Scarlett Bentley.

Although Daisy enjoyed Season 3 for different reasons than Season 2, she has spilled the finale was hard for her to watch.

Daisy Kelliher says finale of Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 was ‘really cringe’

Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans knew ahead of the finale that Gary tells someone they are going to spend time in a guest cabin. The hot topic was addressed on Pita Party, the IG series Daisy hosts alongside her Season 2 pals, Alli Dore and Dani Soares.

While Daisy didn’t give away any spoilers, she did have quite a bit to say about the finale episode.

“I think next week is a really embarrassing episode for me. I have no recollection,” Daisy teased.

The Irish beauty spilled that she watched the entire finale with her hands covering her face. It was a challenging episode for Daisy to get through.

“Like I can’t. It was really cringe. I’m mortified. I don’t remember anything,” she expressed.

This is not the first time Daisy has admitted to being so drunk she doesn’t remember an event unfolding. The infamous hot tub make-out session with her and Gary was one. She also recently, Daisy spoke about a drunk encounter with an RHOBH star.

How does Daisy compare Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 and 3?

Daisy had very different experiences on Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 and 3. The interior crew, for one, was like night and day, as was Daisy’s relationship with Gary.

On Pita Party, Dani asked Daisy how she would compare her two seasons of the sailing show.

“This season was funner for me because I was more relaxed and I knew what I was getting into and stuff. But definitely, the stew dynamic was a big challenge for me this year. You know it was better for me with you girls [Alli and Dani]. This year obviously I had lots of challenges,” she explained.

Daisy admitted it’s hard to compare the two seasons because they were so different. She did reiterate Season 3 was more fun again because she knew what she was getting into.

The chief stew also noted her working relationship with chef Marcos Spaziani was better than that with chef Natasha De Bourg making Season 3 easier too.

It’s another Below Deck Sailing Yacht season in the books for Daisy Kelliher. The question on fans’ minds is whether or not she will be back for Season 4. Macros has shed light on his future on the show but Daisy has remained quiet.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.