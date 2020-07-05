Below Deck Sailing Yacht producers spill filming secrets of Bravo show

Below Deck Sailing Yacht producers are spilling filming secrets of the Bravo show. Their information is full of juicy details for fans.

The inaugural season of the latest Below Deck franchise had fans intrigued. There was the hated romance of Adam Glick and Jenna MacGillivray and the inappropriate flirting between Paget Berry and Georgia Grobler.

Last but not least, the Bravo show was filled with crew drama, and some of the worst charter guests ever. Now producers are giving fans a look at what went down behind the scenes.

The difference between filming on a sailing yacht and motor yacht

Parsifal III was challenging to film on because of space. It is much narrower than say The Wellington, the motor yacht used on Below Deck Mediterranean Season 5.

Producers admitted to The Daily Dish going up and down the tight stairways presented a challenge. It was hard for production to walk with cameras in those areas.

Internet and cell service was spotty at best on the sailing yacht, which guests did not appreciate at all. Motor yachts are better equipped with cell and Internet service.

Speaking of the guests, they are not allowed to post spoilers or content on social media until their episode airs. Guests are allowed to promote their appearance but nothing else.

Forbidden rooms, seasickness and Captain Glenn Shephard

Below Deck Sailing Yacht producers revealed Parsifal III had a forbidden room that neither guests nor cast members could enter.

The room was called the village space and was filled with nothing but monitors. It was for production only, and that drove the crew crazy. The cast was desperately curious for a peek behind the curtain. Producers frequently had to remind the cast the room was off-limits.

Generally, a season has at least a couple of people on the crew or production team that get seasick. The producers shared that not a single person was sick, which was surprising since it was a sailing yacht.

Last but not least, the producers revealed nothing gets by Captain Glenn Shephard. Although he is laid back, the captain runs an extremely tight ship.

The crew has to run everything by Captain Glenn. It is one of the reasons the hierarchy on Parsifal III is so important to him. Captain Glenn even allowed the crew to bring people back to the yacht, as long as they asked him first.

Filming on a sailing yacht was a new strategy for the Below Deck franchise, and it paid off too. The Bravo show was a hit with fans who enjoyed the new twist.

