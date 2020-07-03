Bugsy Drake teases boatmance on ‘craziest season’ in Below Deck Med history

Christine Bugsy Drake teased a boatmance on what she is calling the craziest season in Below Deck Med history. Fans better hold onto their hats because it will be one bumpy ride for the hit Bravo show.

The second stew has only been on for one episode, but the current season of Below Deck Mediterranean has already been insane. One crew member quit, another was fired, and rumors that Hannah Ferrier was given her walking papers plague the reality TV show.

Bugsy and Alex get flirty

Bravo has released a new preview clip for the upcoming episode, which shows a drunk Bugsy and Alex Radcliffe getting flirty in the hot tub.

Viewers watched as Alex declared he was smitten with the new addition to The Wellington crew. Next week, it looks like Alex starts to put the moves on Bugsy.

She teased her possible romance in an interview with Decider. Bugsy shared that she previously wasn’t open to being romantically involved with someone she worked with but changed her tune on Below Deck Med.

Fans will have to watch to find out if love blossoms or if Bugsy and Alex merely have a flirtation. If they do hook up, they will become the second duo to couple up on the show.

Third stew Jessica More and deckhand Robert Westergaard have been getting physical lately, despite Robert having a girlfriend. He says it is an open relationship, but fans aren’t buying it.

Craziest season of Below Deck Mediterranean ever

Bugsy had a bold statement to share with Decider about the hit Bravo yachting show. She called it the craziest season in Below Deck franchise history.

“There’s a lot to see this season. I think it’s probably going to be one of the craziest seasons in the whole franchise history,” Bugsy shared. “There’s just so many exciting things. You never know what’s around the corner. Things that even blew my mind. I’d say, for me, there’s a lot of growth in my character this season.”

The returning vet had previously declared that she had a new outlook before joining the crew. Bugsy was putting the drama with Hannah behind her, maintaining a positive outlook, and focusing on the job. After all, she did decide to take the position because of Captain Sandy Yawn. Bugsy doesn’t want to let her down.

Based on the episodes that have aired to date, whatever happens, it is going to make for some good juicy entertoyment.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.