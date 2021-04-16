Below Deck Sailing Yacht: Dani Soares isn’t a fan of working on sailing yachts

Dani dished working on a sailing yacht with Daisy and Ali in an Instagram Live. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Sailing Yacht stew Dani Soares fully admits she isn’t a fan of working on sailing yachts.

The Season 2 cast member chatted with chief stew Daisy Kelliher and third stew Alli Dore in an Instagram video called Pita Party. They dished all things Below Deck Sailing Yacht, from crew drama to hookups to those over-the-top charter guests.

One topic caught fans off guard, and it was Dani’s dislike for working on sailing yachts.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Dani hates working on sailing yachts

It’s a bit surprising to learn a cast member truly didn’t like working on the yacht but not because of the crew dynamic. Nope, Dani’s issue was strictly with the type of yacht featured in Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2.

Parsifal III has become a famous sailing yacht thanks to the Bravo show. While guests are in love with the gorgeous vessel, Dani wasn’t a fan.

“That was only my second sailing yacht. And honestly, I hate it,” Dani expressed in the video.

Alli and Daisy laughed as they both responded that Dani often made her feeling for the sailing yacht clear while filming the Bravo show. Dani told them numerous times she hated it.

Why doesn’t Dani like working on sailing yachts?

The reason Dani would prefer to work on motor yachts is pretty simple. Sailing can cause a lot of stress for the crew. Fans have watched as the crew lunges or rushes to save things from flying out of cabinets once sailing begins.

Working on Parsifal III was the first sailing yacht that Ali worked on, too. She totally relates to Dani’s hatred of the vessel.

“And that definitely gets very interesting. And there’s been some really classic scenes of us like launching ourselves across the galley, across the tables to like kind of save glasses and all the rest of it,” Alli shared.

There is no question stews on a sailing yacht face a whole other set of challenges than those on a motor yacht. Daisy explained she spends time each season speaking with the captain to make sure they are on the same page about balancing service and sailing.

Dani Soares may not like working on a sailing yacht, but she isn’t ruling out a return stint to Below Deck Sailing Yacht. She is down to do a second stint. However, Dani wouldn’t mind be part of Below Deck or Below Deck Mediterranean.

Alli Dore, Daisy Kelliher, and Dani all teased that fans are in for one wild ride as Season 2 continues to play out on Bravo. The season isn’t even half over yet.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.