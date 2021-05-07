Below Deck Sailing Yacht: Colin MacRae opens up about the crew’s bond on Bravo show

Colin debunks certain accusations made about his Below Deck Sailing Yacht crew members. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Colin MacRae has opened up about the crew’s bond on the hit Bravo show.

Fans have watched as Season 2 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht focuses on drunken crew shenanigans, crew fights, and over-the-top demanding guests. Now Colin wants fans to know there is oh so much more to the yachting show than viewers see each week.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht is the real deal

Colin has managed to stay out of the drama for the most part. However, he does like to stir the pot every now and then. The chief engineer has also given viewers a few hilarious one-liners to keep everyone entertained.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In a recent Instagram post, Colin set the record straight on a few hot topics about the show, including its authenticity.

“To answer a few of your burning questions: no the show is not scripted. Yes, most of us are still actually good friends,” Colin began his message.

The chief engineer also remarked that he is not the father of Dani Soares’ baby, to which Dani replied, “Such a shame.”

Colin also expressed that the drama on Parsifal III is an accurate depiction of drama on a superyacht. He even shared that the drama is more intense on a yacht where cameras aren’t rolling.

The friendships the cast built are also the real deal and represent the bond most crew members experience working on a yacht.

“But seriously, the show obviously highlights the drama during a busy charter season on a superyacht and skips over the part where we are all just working and hanging out as great friends,” Colin wrote.

Colin highlights a crew dinner

Another hot topic Colin addressed was the crew dinner where Dani, chef Natasha De Bourg, and deckhand Sydney Zaruba got upset because the rest of the team kept leaving the table to go smoke.

Dani was so outraged she left the table, and Natasha followed. Natasha later demolished a cake of the Parsifal III yacht in a fit of anger.

The drama-filled a good portion of one episode, but Colin revealed it wasn’t all bad.

“This dinner is a classic example of us just having a great time together having interesting and deep conversations about life. But that didn’t make the cut, but the s**t show that proceeded this dinner sure did!” Colin shared.

Captain Glenn Shephard was one of the first people to respond to Colin’s message, writing, “Colin, dude you nailed it.”

Pic credit: @ColinMacRae/Instagram

Colin MacRae is opening up about life on Below Deck Sailing Yacht and the bond the crew formed during filming.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.