Colin Macrae loses a loved one during Below Deck Sailing Yacht charter

Colin Macrae mourns the loss of his dog Marty.

Colin Macrae received devastating news while he was filming for Below Deck Sailing Yacht out at sea.

During Monday night’s episode, Colin received a phone call from his girlfriend at the time, Martina Alvarez, saying his dog Marty was having seizures and were taking him to the vet. Colin pleaded that he would pay whatever it takes to save his dog.

A couple of hours later, Martina called him back to say that Marty passed away due to a major infection.

She noted that Marty passed after she played a video of Colin singing and playing guitar.

“I’m just shocked,” Colin said following the phone call. “It just doesn’t seem real. It’s f**king devastating.”

Crewmate Gary King found Colin shortly after the incident and consoled him.

Colin dedicated a post to his late dog

In August 2020, during the time that Marty passed away, Colin made a heartfelt Instagram post dedicated to his dog.

In the picture, Colin wears swim trunks as he holds Marty in his lap.

“One of my best friends has died. I am absolutely heart broken,” he captioned the post.

He then explained how Marty came into his life.

“We rescued Marty at the age of 2 months old, when he was found abandoned in a cave in St Martin, malnourished, literally on deaths doorstep” he wrote. “He made a full recovery and sailed around the whole Caribbean with us, becoming the closest thing to a son I have ever had. He was showered with love by the many crew who have been fortunate enough to meet him, and he was often the life of the party. He was always full of energy and the first to jump into the dinghy or paddle board, and loved every minute of his all too short of a life.”

He then went into a further explanation of how his dog passed away.

“An infection got into his blood stream and he died on the Vets table peacefully and without pain, as there was nothing more they could do,” he added.

Colin spoke on how close he felt to his dog and how much the loss impacted him.

“There is something absolutely incredible about the bond which forms between humans and dogs,” he continued. “I am walking around aimlessly as I feel a hole in my heart which will take a long time to recover, but can only imagine the emptiness that his brother McFly will feel once he actually realizes his big bro will never be cuddling him again.

He concluded, “Rest In Peace Mart. You were such a good boy x.”

Alli Dore also suffered a loss on Below Deck Sailing Yacht

One of Colin’s Below Deck Sailing Yacht costars Alli Dore also suffered a heartbreaking loss while filming the show.

Alli got a phone call that her grandfather on her dad’s side passed away. She was distraught and worried about how her dad was handling her grandpa’s death.

Like Colin, Alli received comfort from her Below Deck Sailing Yacht cast and crew.

Missing major life events is a risk that yachties unfortunately have to take when they got out to sea for weeks and even months on end.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs on Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.