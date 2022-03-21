Below Deck Sailing Yacht: Captain Glenn Shephard speaks out on white couch stain drama, shades Erica and Chuck

Captain Glenn has weighed in on the white couch self-tanner debacle involving Cindi Rose. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Captain Glenn Shephard has spoken out about the white couch stain drama while also shading Erica Rose and Charles, aka Chuck Sanders, at the same time.

Erica, Chuck, and Cindi Rose were a challenging group of charter guests. Captain Glenn knew what to expect from Cindi and Erica since they were on Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2.

This time around, though, Chuck’s horrible behavior took over the show. Charter guests Janelle and Rhett have spilled the tea on vacationing with Chuck. Janelle also revealed if Erica’s still one of her hair clients.

Captain Glenn Shephard speaks out on white couch stain drama

Aside from Chuck’s actions, another issue involving self-tanner and the white couch came up. Monsters and Critics previously reported that Daisy Kelliher and Cindi disagreed on who paid to have the couch cleaned.

Captain Glenn has now weighed in on the hot topic via the Monsters and Critics Below Deck Facebook page.

“I was given $200 bucks towards cleaning the softa by Cindi, what I was expecting it to cost at the time, that would not have covered the tax on estimated cost to have it professionally cleaned. After seeing it, the professionals said they didn’t even want to try for any amount, but it would have been a minimum of a couple of grand. Faced with that and another charter coming up fast I decided to have a go myself with Vanish and a bit of elbow grease,” he wrote.

The captain admitted he was surprised at how well the stain came out with the Vanish. Below Deck Sailing Yacht, viewers saw Daisy and Captain Glenn working on cleaning up the stain ahead of the crew night out.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Captain Glenn shades Erica and Chuck

In the same response where he addressed the couch, Captain Glenn also spoke out about the tip. The captain’s comments explained what normally happens with the tip while dissing Chuck and Erica, especially since the couple has blamed the low tip on the other charter guests.

“It is customary for the primary guests to take care of the crew gratuity rather than insisting that their invited guests pitch in. If primary guests can’t afford to take care of the crew, who work very hard, then maybe they should consider chartering a smaller more affordable boat,” the captain expressed.

It’s not often that Captain Glenn Shephard responds to social media posts or articles about the show. The captain embraces a more private life.

However, he has addressed the tip and stained couch from Erica Rose and Chuck Sanders charter. Captain Glenn has set the record straight in his usual cool, calm manner.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.