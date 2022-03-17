Below Deck Sailing Yacht charter guest Janelle reveals if she still does Erica Rose’s hair

Janelle and her husband Rhett took issues with Charles’ behavior on Below Deck Sailing Yacht. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Sailing Yacht charter guest Janelle Flatt has revealed if she still does Erica Rose’s hair after their Season 3 appearance.

Erica and her husband Charles Sanders have been under fire for their behavior on Below Deck Sailing Yacht. They also left a tip of $6500, which earned them a lot of backlash from viewers. The couple has blamed the other charter guests, including Janelle and her husband Rhett, for the tiny tip.

Although Rhett and Janelle weren’t really featured in the first episode featuring Charles and Erica’s group, they were prominent in the second episode. Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans praised Rhett for putting Charles in his place. They were even declared the MVPs of the group.

Is Below Deck Sailing Yacht charter guest Janelle still Erica Rose’s hairstylist?

On the show, Erica didn’t want Charles to get into it with Rhett because Janelle was her hairstylist. After the group left Parsifal III, fans wondered if Janelle still did Erica’s hair.

Janelle took to Instagram to do a video answering just that question.

“We are never getting back together….” Janelle captioned the post.

In the video message, Janelle said, “Nope not ever, not ever ever. Not really ever, like never, never, never ever, never ever will I ever do your hair again.

The Instagram post was filled with support for Janelle and happiness over her mic drop moment.

Janelle shares behind the scenes Below Deck Sailing Yacht fun

Rhett and Janelle may not have gotten along with Erica and Charles, but that doesn’t mean their whole trip was ruined. Janelle shared a video revealing some of the lighter and more fun moments the couple had on their charter.

The Instagram post promoted Janelle and Rhett’s final episode on Below Deck Sailing Yacht. Janelle even mentioned in the caption it would be a good episode.

Gabriela Barragan popped up in the comments section of Janelle’s Instagram post. The stew referred to them as her favorite couple. Janelle proved not everyone in the group felt the same way about the food as Charles when she gushed to Gabriela over the service and food.

While Erica stands up for her husband, Janelle has made it pretty clear there’s no excuse for his behavior, and fans couldn’t agree more.

