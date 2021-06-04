Below Deck Sailing Yacht: Captain Glenn reacts to Dani Soares pregnancy, Paget Berry and Ciara Duggan split

Captain Glenn didn’t hold back in expressing his thoughts on two hot button Below Deck Sailing Yacht topics. Pic credit: Bravo and @DaniSoares/Instagram

Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Captain Glenn Shephard has reacted to Dani Soares’s pregnancy news and Paget Berry and Ciara Duggan’s split.

Dani, Ciara, and Paget have been hot topics for Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans the past few weeks. Paget and Ciara confirmed their breakup in April, while Dani announced her pregnancy the same month.

Although Captain Glenn does his best to avoid the spotlight and drama that comes with the Bravo show, he has shared his thoughts on both subjects.

Sign up for our newsletter!

What did Captain Glenn say about Dani’s Soares pregnancy?

Captain Glenn appeared alongside Below Deck Mediterranean’s Captain Sandy Yawn and Below Deck’s Captain Lee Rosbach for a captain’s chat on Bravo’s YouTube channel. The three answered a slew of fans’ burring questions, including what to expect from Below Deck Med Season 6.

As fans know, Dani welcomed a baby girl last week. Captain Glenn commented on Dani’s new status as a mom.

“I’m really happy for Dani. I mean, I love Dani. She’s fantastic. I guess being a mother was a very important thing for her. And good for her. I’m really happy for her,” he shared.

No, the captain didn’t reveal if he knew or thought Jean-Luc Cerza Lanaux was Dani’s baby daddy. Captain Glenn’s all about respecting his crew’s privacy.

The Bravo personality was one of the first people to congratulate Dani when she announced her daughter’s birth on Instagram.

Pic credit: @DaniSoares/Instagram

Captain Glenn reacts to Paget Berry and Ciara Duggan split

Fans were shocked to learn that Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 1 couple Ciara and Paget split. After all, they survived filming a reality TV show together and even went on to get engaged.

Captain Glenn is very close with Paget and Ciara. The three worked together on Parsifal III long before the sailing yacht became the focus of the hit Bravo show.

“Yeah, I talked to Paget a couple of weeks ago, and I don’t know if they’re gonna get back together. Doesn’t seem like it, the captain said. “I’m very sad because they were a rock-solid couple. I don’t know. They were together for quite a number of years, too. And I love them. They’re very close friends of mine.”

While appearing on Dani, Daisy Kelliher, Dani Soares, and Alli Dore’s Instagram video chat, Pita Party, Paget revealed he’s still in touch with Ciara. Captain Glenn reiterated that sentiment and expressed his respect for the former couple.

Captain Glenn Shephard is one of the nicest guys ever. The way the Below Deck Sailing Yacht captain responded to Dani Soares’s pregnancy and Ciara Duggan and Paget Berry’s split further proves he’s the best.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.