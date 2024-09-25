Below Deck Med’s Elena Dubaich reveals where she stands with Aesha Scott and Bri Muller after ‘intense’ season

Below Deck Med star Elena “Ellie” Dubaich has revealed where she stands with Chief Stew Aesha Scott and Stew Bri Muller now that Season 9 has wrapped.

Things went from bad to worse between Aesha and Ellie when Carrie O’Neill joined the crew for the final two charters.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Ellie put Aesha on blast for tossing her aside when Carrie boarded the Mustique yacht.

The last charter saw Aesha put Ellie in her place, and Ellie whined about everything, including not being part of setting up Captain Sandy Yawn’s proposal to her now-wife Leah Shafer.

It’s been over a year since Season 9 of Below Deck Med was filmed, so where does Ellie stand with Bri and Aesha?

The answer to that just might surprise some Below Deck Med fans.

Below Deck Med’s Elena Dubaich reveals where she stands with Aesha Scott

Ellie gave an update on her feelings toward Aesha during an interview with The Daily Dish. The stew has a lot of regrets about the way she acted on the show, especially after watching the episodes back.

“I genuinely don’t even recognize the person I was last year when this was filmed,” she explained.

Looking back on the season, Ellie shared what she really thinks about Aesha as chief stew after feeling so disrespected.

“Aesha and I have spoken since the season aired. She reached out and offered love and support amidst the midseason backlash and I will always appreciate her for that. I think she’s a wonderful person and a great friend,” Ellie expressed.

The same can’t be said for rebuilding a relationship with her former cabinmate Bri.

Where do Elena Dubaich and Bri Muller stand today?

During the Below Deck Med Season 9 After Show, Joe Bradley revealed that Ellie continued to badmouth Bri after filming ended. Ellie ended up blocking both Bri and Joe on social media before the season hit Bravo airwaves.

However, after watching Episodes 2 and 3, Ellie unblocked Bri and reached out to apologize to her.

“My experience with Bri turned unnecessarily negative in the beginning because my feelings got hurt. Getting emotional about things was something I needed to learn how to regulate better,” Ellie shared. “Bri and I are open to catching up when she’s back in town and mending fences.”

Bri shared at one point in the After Show that she was nervous to see Ellie after their fallout on and off-screen. The After Show was filmed months ago, so Bri could have had a change of heart just like Ellie did.

Below Deck Med is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-9 are streaming on Peacock.