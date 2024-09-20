Below Deck Med star Elena Dubaich calls out Aesha Scott for ‘discarding her’ after Carrie O’Neill was hired

Elena “Ellie” Dubaich has called out Aesha Scott for “discarding her” after Carrie O’Neill joined Below Deck Med Season 9.

The tension between Aesha and Ellie has hit an explosive point ahead of the Season 9 finale.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Below Deck Med spoilers tease Aesha puts Ellie in her place after she oversteps one time too many.

There’s no question that the addition of Carrie changed the dynamic of the interior team.

Carrie’s presence threatened Ellie from day one, with Bri Muller backing up Ellie after Aesha dissed them during a stew meeting.

During the Below Deck Med Season 9 After Show, Ellie shared some words about how Aesha treated her.

Below Deck Med star Elena Dubaich calls out Aesha Scott for ‘discarding her’

The dynamic between Aesha and Ellie wasn’t great before Carrie joined the team, but Ellie doesn’t see things that way. Instead, she feels she went above and beyond, only to be replaced before the season ended.

“The way Aesha was treating me towards the end was quite hurtful,” Ellie expressed on the After Show.

Ellie explained, “I felt like I stood on my head the entire season to please Aesha. I respected her, I valued her opinion a lot, and it meant the world to me to impress her… So for her to kind of discard me in the end, without having enough respect for me to just ask me first, to try to communicate first, allow me to explain, it really, really hurt.”

Below Deck Med’s Ellie reacts to Aesha accusing her of overstepping

When it came to Ellie overstepping, she didn’t feel like she was. Ellie even doubled down about how she would never be disrespectful to Aesha like that. If she made mistakes, Ellie insisted they were not intentional.

“If I was calling the girls to come and help me at any point, I was just asking if there was somebody available to help. I never meant it to sound like, ‘Oh, stop doing what Aesha said and come do what I said,’” she spilled.

Only one episode remains in Below Deck Med season 9 and it will be a doozy based on the Aesha and Ellie drama. The final crew night out should be very entertaining.

Are you Team Ellie or Team Aesha?

Below Deck Med airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-9 are streaming on Peacock.