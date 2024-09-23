Below Deck Med star Captain Sandy Yawn opens up about ‘special’ on-screen proposal to wife Leah

Below Deck Med fans will see Captain Sandy Yawn in a new light on the Season 9 finale.

Last summer, Captain Sandy announced her engagement to long-time girlfriend Leah Shafer.

Below Deck Med fans didn’t know at the time that the proposal happened when the cameras were rolling.

In the Season 9 trailer, it was revealed that Captain Sandy proposed to her now-wife, Leah, in Greece at the end of the charter season.

Aesha Scott and other crew members like Joe Bradley, Carrie O’Neill, Gael Cameron, and Chef Johnathan “Jono” Shillingford help create the perfect beach moment.

Ahead of the finale, Captain Sandy spoke out about the proposal and how it was caught on camera.

Captain Sandy Yawn opens up about ‘special’ proposal

The captain didn’t hold back sharing her story with Us Weekly, revealing she can’t wait for fans to see the proposal go down. Captain Sandy hinted that viewers of Below Deck Med would see a very different side of her.

“It’s pretty special. You never see me emotional on the show [except] maybe a few times with the crew,” she told the outlet.

Although she’s been on TV for nearly 10 years, the experience didn’t help calm Captain Sandy’s nerves before proposing as cameras were following her every move.

“You might see me lose a little bit of it because it’s so emotional and it’s pure love. I was very nervous and I never get nervous. It was incredible. So I think when the viewers watch that, they might see a different Sandy,” the captain spilled.

Captain Sandy reveals why she chose to film her proposal to Leah on Below Deck Med

Those who have been following Captain Sandy since her Below Deck Med journey began in Season 2 saw her fall in love with Leah. The two met when Leah reached out to Captain Sandy via social media.

Below Deck Med was why Leah slid into Captain Sandy’s DMs to congratulate her on her success on the show. Considering the show brought them together, the captain thought proposing on camera seemed fitting.

“I discussed it with showrunner [Nadine Rajabi] just because I met Leah when I was on Below Deck. People followed the story of Leah and I and after talking to the show runner, we both agreed the show was the reason we met and why not share that with the viewers?” Captain Sandy admitted to Us Weekly.

Now that Leah has filmed for Below Deck Med, Captain Sandy hinted her wife could be seen more in the future.

Right now, though, the newlyweds are enjoying married life after tying the knot in an intimate ceremony in May with a few Below Deck family members in attendance.

Captain Sandy confirmed that her wedding to Leah had been filmed. That means we should get a wedding special after the Below Deck Med Season 9 finale.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5 doesn’t premiere for two more weeks, adding more fuel to a Captain Sandy wedding special coming to Bravo.

Below Deck Med airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-9 are streaming on Peacock.