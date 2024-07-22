Aesha Scott from Below Deck Med certainly knows how to keep fans on their toes.

The chief stew has a knack for saying things and doing things that bring the shock factor.

Below Deck Med fans never quite know what they are getting with Aesha on or off-screen.

That happened again over the weekend when the brunette beauty revealed a surprise.

Aesha took a page from Below Deck Sailing Yacht Daisy Kelliher’s book and switched up her look.

Subscribe to our Below Deck newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

“The short hair got its debut at High Tide night!!! Felt so fun giving a nod to Western in our cowboy boots and seeing Houston for the first time with the best rooftop view 😍 Also very special getting to do it all with my sister by my side xxx,” she wrote in her Instagram reveal of her new do.

Several pictures were included in the IG post showing off Aesha’s fabulous new look from all angles.

Below Deck Med star Aesha Scott shocks fans with latest change

The comments section of the social media post was flooded with love for Aesha’s gorgeous style, including a familiar face from the Below Deck family.

Colin Macy-O’Toole wrote “OKAY 🔥” and earned himself a reply from Aesha, who showed him some love.

Aesha replies to a fan. Pic credit: @aesha_jean/Instagram

“OH MY GOSH (in my Aesha voice), looooove the new hair! Stunning as always!” wrote a fan.

Another added, “Oh my goodness, I didn’t think you could get any more beautiful! It really suits you!”

There was a consensus that Aesha looks fabulous with shorter locks, and we couldn’t agree more. However, as one fan pointed out, Aesha looks good no matter what.

Below Deck fans like Aesha’s look. Pic credit: @aesha_jean/Instagram

Aesha Scott thanks fans for all the love

The outpour of love didn’t go unnoticed by Aesha either and she popped in with another message.

“Thank you SO MUCH to everyone for such lovely kind comments 🥹🥹🥹 They all made me smile so much! I have the best cheerleaders in the world!!!!! Sending love to each and every one 💕💕💕💕,” Aesha posted.

Aesha responds to fans. Pic credit: @aesha_jean/Instagram

The chief stew isn’t just making changes off-screen either. Below Deck Med has reached the halfway point, and Aesha’s losing her patience with her interior team.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Bri Muller can’t seem to get things right in the laundry and Captain Sandy Yawn has taken notice.

If that wasn’t bad enough, Bri and Elena “Ellie” Dubaich are at odds over almost everything, especially Joe Bradley. Things are going from bad to worse in the interior, and all signs point to Aesha making changes to her team soon.

Aesha Scott from Below Deck Med just debuted a look and her fans are gushing over it!

Below Deck Med airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-9 are streaming on Peacock.