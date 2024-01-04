Below Deck Med spoilers: Katie Flood causes tension between Luka Bruton and Jessika Asai

Below Deck Med spoilers tease that Luka Brunton lands in hot water thanks to Katie Flood and Captain Sandy Yawn.

The mid-season trailer revealed that Luka has a connection to Katie from Below Deck Med Season 6.

It’s unsurprising, considering Luka seems to know a lot of yachties.

However, one person who is definitely taken aback by the news is Luka’s current boatmance, Jessika Asai.

The latest Below Deck Med spoilers reveal Captain Sandy stirs the pot as she hopes for a Luka and Katie fling.

Below Deck Med fans know the last episode featured Luka texting with Katie, filling Captain Sandy in on the chief stew, and wanting to meet up with them.

Katie Flood causes tension between Luka Brunton and Jessika Asai on Below Deck Med

In the preview footage, Luka arrives in the crew mess to find Jessika, Max Salvador, Chef Jack Luby, and Chief Stew Tumi Mhlongo taking a food break. Soon, Captain Sandy walks in to talk food with Jack.

When Luka gets a text alert, Captain Sandy asks if he’s texting with his girlfriend from the other boat. The look on Luka’s face is priceless as he is clearly annoyed at what she said but also remembers she’s the captain.

Luka admits that Katie wants to visit them. Captain Sandy gets all cheesy as she refers to Luka being smitten, which is how she knew the text was from Katie.

Captain Sandy is seriously giddy and unaware he’s been hooking up with Jessika. Tumi says as much in her confessional, while an annoyed Jessika goes off in her confessional.

The situation becomes very awkward, and Below Deck Med fans wonder how Luka will get out of his mess.

More Below Deck Med Season 8 spoilers

Lily Davison gets her chance to prove herself on service after the demanding charter guests want some late-night snacks in another preview. Jack has gone to bed, so Lily drags Max away from his anchor watch duty to help her in the galley.

They make guacamole and are clearly having a good time making it. The guests, though, get impatient waiting for their snack, even bringing it up when Lily arrives with the guacamole and chips.

Luckily for Lily, the group is pleased with her snack. The group does show appreciation for Max and Lily, making them some food.

