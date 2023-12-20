Below Deck Med alum Katie Flood teases return, shares update on Vanderpump Rules Tom Schwartz romance

Katie Flood teased a Below Deck Med return while also sharing an update on her romance with Vanderpump Rules star Tom Schwartz.

The Below Deck Med alum has been one hot topic on the hit-yachting show lately.

Luka Brunton has been texting Katie on Below Deck Med Season 8 because they are friends.

The mid-season trailer hints that she causes problems between him and Jessika Asai, especially as Captain Sandy Yan goads Luka about her former chief stew.

Katie got cozy with Tom on Season 3 of Winter House once he finally got over the whole name issue because of his ex-Katie Maloney.

The brunette beauty recently addressed a return to Below Deck Med and where she stands with Tom.

Katie Flood teases Below Deck Med and Winter House return

Below Deck Med has struggled to find a permanent chief stew since Hannah Ferrier was fired during Season 5. Natasha Webb and Tumi Mhlongo came under fire for their stints in the role, but Katie was a likable option.

Taking to her Instagram Stories for a Q&A recently, Katie answered a couple of burning questions. One of those was, of course, if she has plans to return to Below Deck Med or Winter House.

“Ask @bravotv,” she wrote.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Katie has said she’s open to a return to Below Deck Med or even Below Deck Down Under. However, the brunette beauty really wants to do another season of the yachting show with her best friend, Malia White.

Where do Katie Flood and Vanderpump Rules star Katie Flood stand after Winter House?

In the Winter House Season 3 finale, Tom asked Katie to go on a date with him when she was in Los Angeles.

Following the finale was the reunion show, which gave Below Deck Med and Vanderpump Rules fans insight into what happened with Tom and Katie after cameras stopped rolling. They went on a bar crawl and enjoyed some Jello shots.

The rumor mill was buzzing. Katie got a sex injury from her time in LA with Tom. However, that was not the case, as Katie denied getting hurt but played coy when asked if she and Tom hooked up.

Katie’s bestie, Malia, was also along for the ride, so they weren’t just hanging out alone.

These days, Katie and Tom speak sporadically, which is not a surprise considering her busy yachting career has her all over the world while Tom has to be in Los Angeles for work.

At BravoCon, Tom and his pal Tom Sandoval appeared on Malia and Katie’s podcast 30, Flirty, And Flying. There was playful banter with the group, proving that despite the romance, Katie Flood and Tom Schwartz are still pals.

Make sure to tune into Below Deck Med after the show’s holiday break to see if Katie drops in on Luka and Captain Sandy.

Below Deck Med airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Winter House is currently on hiatus on Bravo.