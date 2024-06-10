Below Deck Med spoilers: Joe Bradley charms Ellie and Bri

Below Deck Med Season 9 has its first crew night out, which, truly, brings trouble to the Mustique yacht.

The next preview gave fans a look at what to expect from the end of the first charter and the crew’s night on the town.

Stew Bri Mueller breaks down after the guests complain about their cabins’ not being clean.

Trouble also brews between Chef Johnathan “Jono” Shillingford and Stew Ellie Dubaich over waking up the chef chaos during the charter.

Deckhand Gael Cameron and Nathan Gallager hunt for some privacy without the cameras, even though she has a boyfriend.

That’s just the tip of the iceberg, too, as more crew drama heats up on Below Deck Med.

Below Deck Med spoilers tease Joe Bradley charms Ellie Dubaich over and Bri Mueller

The first crew night out sets the tone for the season, and now we understand why Bri and Ellie clash so much. Not only do they not get along workwise, but they both seem to have their attention on the same guy.

Deckhand Joe Bradley shows off his charming ways in the latest preview video. First, he kicks off the night, getting a little flirty with Bri in the crew mess while the group waits to leave the yacht.

However, later at dinner, while sitting next to Bri, Joe turns his attention to Ellie when she reveals how she does shots. Joe’s actions don’t go unnoticed by either woman.

In their confessionals, Elli and Bri know full well that Joe is a “charmer” filled with “charisma.” Oh yes, it appears that Joe just might be the Luka Brunton of Below Deck Med Season 9 when it comes to the female crew members.

Make sure to keep watching to find out what other craziness and chaos erupt on the show.

Below Deck Med airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-9 are streaming on Peacock.