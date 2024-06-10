Gael Cameron on Below Deck Med: Who is the deckhand?

Gael Cameron has already made waves on Below Deck Med, and Season 9 has only just begun.

The deckhand’s stunning good looks captivated the crew, especially Nathan Gallagher.

Even Chief Stew Aesha Scott has commented on Gael’s beauty more than once since the season started.

The Below Deck Med Season 9 trailer teased that Gael gets herself in trouble with Nathan because she has a boyfriend on another yacht.

There’s no question that this boatmance will bring the drama this season, but what else is there to know about Gael besides her looks and personal life?

Subscribe to our Below Deck newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Let’s take a look at what we know.

Who is the Gael Cameron on Below Deck Med?

According to her Bravo bio, Gael hails from Sydney, Australia, and has over three years of yachting experience. In the first episode of Below Deck Med, viewers learned that Gael loves being outside working on deck.

Gael’s love of the outdoors isn’t just for work. The deckhand loves spending time in the water when she’s off-duty scuba diving and free diving, calling Thailand her favorite place to visit for those activities.

Many of her yachting and travel adventures, especially in the water, are featured on her Instagram Feed. Most recently, Gael shared her excitement over getting her certification as a Dive Master.

It was not a surprise, considering Gael has PADI Instructor listed in her IG bio, where she leads dives, adding another layer to her yachting career.

Gael Cameron teases Below Deck Med Season 9

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Aesha teased a love triangle in Greece, but no one was competing with Gael for Nathan’s attention. Honestly, Nathan only had eyes for Gael, which he made clear from the beginning.

Gael hasn’t opened up about her fling, feelings, or whatever it is with Nathan, but she did tease the crew’s first night out.

Taking to Instagram, she shared some photos and a video from the night, kicking it off with a picture of her and Aesha. The next shot was Gael, Bri Mueller, and Ellie Dubaich. She ended the IG post with a video of the crew arriving at dinner.

“Wish I could say we were a reserved lot, but that just wasn’t the way we were made 💁🏽‍♀️ #belowdeck #belowdeckmed #crewnight #greece #athens #yachties #yachting #boatlife #yachtlife,” Gael captioned the post.

It was smiles all around in the Instagram pictures and video, but we know that’s going to change and likely soon.

Be sure to keep watching Below Deck Med Season 9 to learn more about Gael Cameron and the rest of the Mustique crew.

Below Deck Med airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-8 are streaming on Peacock.