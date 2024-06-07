Below Deck Med spoilers: Gael and Ellie scramble, charter guests take charge, and Aesha the cheerleader

Below Deck Med Season 9 kicked off with a bang this week as the first charter was in shambles.

The latest preview video for the hit yachting show reveals that the interior crew’s situation worsens.

Stew Ellie Dubaich is left scrambling, with help from Deckhand Gael Cameron, to fix late-night snacks for the guests.

Waking up Chef Johnathan Shillingford (Jono) for the second time didn’t go well, and it’s easy to see repercussions from that coming.

Meanwhile, the charter guests have had enough of waiting for their drinks and food.

The group, though, deals with the delays much better, and nicer than some Below Deck charter guests, that’s for sure.

Below Deck Med charter guests pitch in

It becomes clear to the guests that Gael and Ellie need assistance so that’s what they do. Two head to the galley to help Gael make the grilled cheese sandwiches.

The guys know what they are doing and take charge of the food situation. Upstairs, Ellie gets a hand with the drinks when two of the guests step behind the bar to fill the drink orders.

Via her confessional, Ellie talks about figuring things out in these situations, especially since she’s working toward being a chief stew.

The guests get food and drinks, in the end, before heading off to bed well into the night. Ellie and Gael are behind schedule, which leads Ellie to stay up much later than she anticipated to clean.

Aesha Scott brings her positivity to the Mustique crew

The next day, Stew Bri Muller continues to struggle as Chief Stew Aesha Scott learns she didn’t start laundry as told. Aesha, though, keeps being positive with Bri and pumping her up despite the laundry disaster the day before.

Captain Sandy Yawn hears Aesha give Bri the pep talk, leading to the captain gushing over her friend. Something that doesn’t have the captain gushing is learning that the chef was woken up twice the night before.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Below Deck Med fans were not happy to see Captain Sandy lay into Ellie about that in the next preview.

The footage ends with Aesha in the galley talking to the chef. After Jono complains about being woken up, Aesha reminds him the guests asked for late-night snacks on their preference sheet.

Her comments make the situation awkward, leaving Below Deck Med fans to wonder if a fight is coming or an apology from the chef for making a mistake.

