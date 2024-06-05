Kate Chastain hasn’t been part of Below Deck on-screen for years, but that doesn’t mean she isn’t fully aware of the drama surrounding the show.

The past few years have brought just as many off-screen fights as on-screen, including a couple of high-profile feuds.

One of those feuds has involved Kate’s pal Captain Lee Rosbach and Below Deck Med star Captain Sandy Yawn.

Last month, Below Deck fans were shocked to learn Kate attended Captain Sandy’s wedding to Leah Shafer.

It turns out that Kate made the cut because she’s actually very good friends with Captain Sandy, even amid the feud with Captain Lee.

The Below Deck alum got real about the feud and how she set boundaries during the drama.

Below Deck alum Kate Chastain defends Captain Sandy Yawn amid Captain Lee Rosbach feud

Speaking with Us Weekly, Kate shared she was honored to attend the wedding, especially since it was very intimate and small due to being held on a yacht. Kate revealed she gave a speech at the wedding before gushing over the happy newlyweds.

Then Kate was asked if it was tough being friends with both Captain Lee and Captain Sandy. Kate has mad love for Captain Sandy, even saying she’s the best boat driver in the Below Deck franchise.

“I don’t think any of Lee’s criticism of her were necessarily fair or warranted,” she expressed.

However, Kate did make it clear that she’s not inserting herself into the drama between the two captains or taking sides because they are both her friends.

“Just like with any other friends, I am not going to take sides or end a friendship if that’s not how I feel,” The Traitors alum dished.

Kate Chastain weighs on the latest Below Deck drama

In true Kate fashion, she had much to say about the recent season of Below Deck featuring Captain Kerry Titheradge.

Kate gave Captain Kerry mad props, even saying he’s a good portrayal of a yacht captain in real life.

“He’s stern but very talented at his job. He’s got that Australian accent, which I always love,” Kate stated.

The mom of one also weighed in on Ben Willoughby, who, as we all know, has a beef with Captain Kerry. Kate thinks Ben’s “full of himself,” and she doesn’t get all the hype about him.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Ben and Captain Kerry have been taking shots at each other since the Season 11 finale.

These days, instead of having her hands full with charter guests, Kate has her hands full with her adorable son Sullivan. Lucky for Below Deck fans, Kate keeps up on the show and all things Bravo, sharing her opinion a lot on social media.

What do you think of Kate standing up for Captain Sandy?

Below Deck is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-11 are streaming on Peacock.