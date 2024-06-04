Below Deck Down Under fan favorite Captain Jason Chambers has set the record straight on his pal Aesha Scott appearing on Below Deck Med.

Season 9 of Below Deck Med debuted last night with Aesha in the chief stew role and reuniting with her friend, Captain Sandy Yawn.

This week, Aesha has been on a whirlwind press tour promoting her latest reality TV stint.

During an interview with Decider, Aesha was asked if Captain Jason was jealous that she went to work with Captain Sandy again for another season.

Aesha joked that she was sure he was but then shared that she wasn’t the one to break the news to him. The Bravo personality revealed Captain Jason heard it through the rumor mill but was happy for her.

“He’s always very supportive,” Aesha shared with the outlet.

The comments section proved just how supportive Captain Jason is of Aesha.

Captain Jason Chambers reacts to Aesha Scott’s Below Deck Med return

Decider shared a clip from Aesha’s interview where she spoke about Captain Jason. Captain Jason set the record straight on this hot topic in the comments section.

“Of course I was put off a little, but with no season 3 in the pipeline and life in general, situations change and people move on for their own reasons and requirements. Change is great in life, it creates us to grow. @aesha_jean and myself had two great seasons, you need to be grateful for what you have and had and not what you want. ❤️” he wrote.

To clarify, Below Deck Down Under Season 3 has been filmed. It seems Captain Jason is referring to when Below Deck Med Season 9 was filmed there was no word on Season 3 of Below Deck Down Under.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Captain Jason has been championing the show, even asking fans for help getting it on Bravo airwaves, with assistance from his adorable daughter and Britney Spears.

Will Below Deck Down Under star Captain Jason watch Aesha on Below Deck Med?

It goes without saying that fans are buzzing about whether Captain Jason will tune in to see his former co-worker in her new role. Thanks to an Instagram post from Aesha, we have the answer to that question.

Aesha shared a promo for the current season of Below Deck Med, and Captain Jason once again appeared in the comments section.

“Definitely getting my VPN and subscription sorted to watch this season. ❤️” the captain responded.

Captain Jason Chambers fully supports Aesha Scott and her return to Below Deck Med. Hopefully, this doesn’t mean we won’t get those two together again on Below Deck Down Under.

Below Deck Med airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Below Deck Down Under is currently on hiatus on Bravo.