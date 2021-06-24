Below Deck Med Season 6 crew share their connection to Below Deck alums

It’s a small Below Deck world as new relationship are revealed. Pic credit: Bravo

The Below Deck Mediterranean Season 6 crew has shared their connections to Below Deck alums, including a couple of past romances.

Fans of the hit yachting franchise have known the Below Deck family is tiny. Several crew members from all three shows have become close friends in real life. Plus, some even worked together in the yachting world before reality TV came calling.

As Below Deck Med Season 6 kicks off, the new crew shares which yachties they knew in the Below Deck family before signing on to the Bravo show.

Which Below Deck yachties did Season 6 of Below Deck Med crew know?

The Bravo social media series, Yachtie 2 Yachtie digs into the small word of the hit Bravo show. The show featured chief stew Katie Flood, chef Mathew Shea, Courtney Veale, David Pascoe, Lloyd Spencer, and Mzi “Zee” Dempers. They revealed if they had connections in the Below Deck family.

Katie giggled as she admitted her previous relationship with Below Deck Mediterranean Season 4 alum Jack Stirrup. Yes, the same Jack who dated Aesha Scott then dumped her for his ex-girlfriend when the cameras stopped rolling.

The new chief stew isn’t the only crew member with a romantic connection to an alum. Zee had a relationship with Below Deck Sailing Yacht alum Georgia Grobler.

Deckhand David Pascoe spilled he knows Below Deck Season 6 alum Josiah Carter. No, they don’t have a romantic connection. Josiah and David are both from Devon in England.

Courtney Veale revealed that because of her close friendship with Katie, she knows Jack and Below Deck Med Season 4 alum Travis Michalzik. Fans know that Travis and Jack were also good friends. However, Katie didn’t mention Travis in her commentary.

Which Below Deck Med Season 6 crew members did not know any Below Deck alums?

Chef Mathew Shea didn’t know anyone from the Below Deck family when he joined the show but joked now he knows bosun Malia White.

Lloyd Spencer didn’t have any alum connections when filming began either. As for stew Lexi Wilson, she didn’t appear in the video with her fellow crew members.

Well, there are some fascinating connections between past Below Deck yachties and the yachties starring on Below Deck Med right now. Hopefully, Zee, Courtney, and Katie will dish more about their connections in the new season. Fans would certainly enjoy hearing some dirt.

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 6 premieres on Monday, June 28 at 9/8c on Bravo.