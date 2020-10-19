Below Deck Med Season 5 reunion: Behind-the-scenes look at the virtual cast get together

The cast of Below Deck Mediterranean Season 5 is opening the curtain to let fans see just how they prepped for the virtual reunion.

After a dramatic season, The Wellington crew is coming back together for a virtual chat to dish the good, the bad, and the ugly. The preview shows fans are in for a messy two-part reunion that includes Captain Sandy Yawn and Hannah Ferrier facing off.

Bravo has promised several jaw-dropping moments that shocked host Andy Cohen and several cast members as well.

Going all-out with the glitz and glam

Captain Sandy is featured getting her makeup done with a glam squad as she preps for the interview. The captain is quiet during the footage and appears to have something weighing heavily on her mind.

Soon-to-be mama Hannah talks to fans about how the reunion is very different as she gets all dressed up and decked out for the chat. Hannah is, of course, talking about her plus one for the reunion – her growing baby bump. The former chief stew and boyfriend Josh are expecting their child — a girl — any day now.

No, there is not a chance Hannah will go into labor during the reunion. Andy already spilled that the show was filmed weeks ago.

Bugsy didn’t show fans her getting-ready process but did showcase her gorgeous look, which features her signature barrettes. The chief stew also raises a glass of champagne, as if saying alcohol is necessary to get through the reunion.

A message from Kiko and Aesha

Everyone’s favorite chef, Kiko Lorran, has a message for fans as he prepares to reunite with The Wellington crew for the first time since being fired. Kiko, dressed all in white, smiles as he lets fans know he is gearing up for the virtual chat. The chef can even be heard laughing as he sees the rest of the cast for the first time.

Aesha Scott shares that she is glam on top and comfy on the bottom. Since no one can see her bottom half, Aesha lets fans know she is in her leggings or tights and socks, keeping it cozy.

There are two shots that show the entire Below Deck Med Season 5 cast in the virtual chat. Many have alcohol, a few are smiling, and some don’t look too happy to be doing the reunion.

One thing fans can expect from Hannah, Captain Sandy, Kiko, Aesha, Bugsy, Malia White, Jessica More, Tom Checketts, Alex Radcliffe, and Robert Westergaard is plenty of outbursts.

Fired Bravo star Peter Hunziker is not at the reunion, but it will be interesting to see if the crew even talks about him. After all, rumors are swirling Pete was on the one who texted charter guest Hannah Yu to meet up with the group on their last night out, not Rob, who Jess insinuated did the inviting.

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 5 Reunion Part 1 airs on Monday, October 19 at 9/8c on Bravo.