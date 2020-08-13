Below Deck Med: Malia White slams cocaine accusations, Peter Hunziker stands by his claims

Malia White has slammed cocaine accusations made by Below Deck Mediterranean costar Peter Hunziker, who is standing by his claim.

The bosun and the deckhand used social media to exchange barbs over claims Pete made about Malia in defense of Hannah Ferrier. It is the latest war of words involving two cast members from Season 5 of the Bravo reality TV show.

Their exchange further proves what fans have thought all along. There is no love lost between Malia and Pete. His “sweetie” and “sweetheart” comments set her off from day one.

It has been months since filming ended but the drama with Pete and Malia is still going strong.

Malia response to cocaine accusations

After Pete used Instagram Stories to accuse Malia of doing drugs, she fired back with her own message.

“Pete, suddenly I have a cocaine problem that I’ve never known about? How convenient. #stayclassy,” she wrote.

The bosun has become a champ at defending her actions since she ratted out Hannah for having valium on The Wellington. Malia insists it was her duty and job to tell Captain Sandy Yawn of the unauthorized prescription drug.

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 5

Below Deck Med fans are convinced it was payback for an argument with Hannah about cabin assignments earlier in the day.

Pete is sticking to his claim

Pete didn’t waste any time posting his response to Malia. The fired Bravo personality didn’t back down from his initial claims she does cocaine.

“I wouldn’t say it’s a problem Malia, but the only time I heard talk or banter about illegal drugs on board the boat was out of your mouth. Crew mess secrets? Beach club confessionals?” he said.

Now the war of words could have ended there, but Pete wasn’t ready to let the conversation end just yet. Pete decided to add another message to the drama with the bosun.

“There’s two sides to every story. Just remember when you point your finger at someone, there’s three more fingers pointing back at you and 1 up to the big man. peace and love,” Pete stated.

The Instagram account @belowdeckmedbravo managed to screengrab all three Instagram Stories.

Considering Pete was fired by Bravo for a racist post, he might not be the best person to point fingers. However, fans are happy to have anyone take Malia down a notch or two at this point.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.