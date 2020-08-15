Below Deck Med: Hannah Ferrier launches podcast and yachting school

Hannah Ferrier has launched a new podcast and yachting school as her first two post-Below Deck Mediterranean business ventures.

The former chief stew, who revealed she is having a baby girl this week, is proving she is living her best life after the Bravo show.

Hannah is not letting impending motherhood slow her down. Two months away from welcoming her first child, Hannah is launching two exciting new projects, and fans couldn’t be happier for her.

Dear Diary, You’re Effed podcast

Hannah is jumping on the podcast bandwagon and uses her old diary as a starting point for her new project. Each episode will begin with an entry from Hannah’s diary from her childhood and young adult years.

There is no topic off limits on the podcast. Hannah and her co-host Justin Hill will dish pop culture, relationships, friendships, self-care, and all things Below Deck.

Dear Diary, You’re Effed launches on Monday, August 17, which is also the premiere date for Below Deck Med Season 5 After Show. Fans are not going to want to miss the debut episodes of either.

Hannah’s podcast can be found on Apple Podcasts or Spotify.

Ocean International Training Academy

One thing fans will definitely learn more about on Hannah’s podcast is the yachting school she is launching with fellow Below Deck Med alum, Anastasia Surmava.

The chief stew used Instagram to let fans know the online course is designed to help those looking to get into the yachting industry.

“It was inspired by you guys! I get countless messages asking how to get into yachting, and it’s quite a confusing feat,” Hannah wrote.

“I noticed there was a gap between knowing you want to start yachting and the safety course you legally need to work on yachts. So, this online course teaches you the A-Z and some side tips on the best way to get started in the yachting industry,” she said.

Anastasia and Hannah have worked hard to develop a course that will help a person decide if yachting is the right career path or not. Hannah assured her followers that she would be personally responding to all inquiries and assisting those who sign up to navigate through the course.

The drama on Below Deck Med is heating up for Hannah Ferrier, thanks to Malia White and Captain Sandy. Season 5 is proving to be one of the craziest in the series and not necessarily in a good way. Hannah spilled it was a toxic environment for her during filming.

Off-screen, though, the chief stew is putting all the negativity from the Bravo show behind her. Hannah is launching two new business ventures and preparing for the birth of her daughter. It is an exciting new chapter for sure.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.