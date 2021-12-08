Below Deck Med: Hannah Ferrier isn’t ruling out Below Deck return, here’s what would make her come back

Below Deck fans have not seen the last of Hannah on the hit-yachting show. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Mediterranean alum Hannah Ferrier isn’t ruling out a Below Deck return and has shared what it would take to get her back into the franchise.

Hannah has been missed since Captain Sandy Yawn fired her during Below Deck Mediterranean Season 5. The chief was fired despite the captain and production knowing she had medication for anxiety.

There is no love lost between Hannah and Captain Sandy. Thanks to Hannah, Below Deck Med fans learned producers had to step in to help them work together at one point.

Hannah has been living her best life since she departed from the Bravo show. Even if she wasn’t fired, Hannah probably wouldn’t have stayed on the show much longer. After all, she is now a proud mama to baby Ava and engaged to Josh Roberts.

What would make Hannah Ferrier return to the Below Deck franchise?

The Australian beauty stopped by Behind The Velvet Rope podcast to chat with host David Yontef. Hannah happily gave an update on her life post Below Deck Mediterranean. She dished some of her reality TV obsession, even spilling her favorite Real Housewives show and new addiction with one TLC franchise.

David couldn’t resist asking Hannah if she was done with yachting for good. Besides her family, Hannah has a podcast, a yachting school, and a new bug zapper business that keeps her on her toes.

“I am really enjoying right now because I feel like with my company Ocean International Training Academy. I can still be a part of yachting. It’s almost like I am living vicariously through like my little ducklings who go off and go traveling and work on yachts and things like that. So, it’s really nice to be like at home but still feel like I am part of the community,” she explained.

Hannah then gave David and Below Deck fans some encouraging news about her future with the Below Deck family.

“I think I’ve said it a few times before. They have done Below Deck Australia; I know the captain on that. And I love Lee, so if either of those two were ever stuck and needed me to come help, I would do it,” Hannah expressed.

Below Deck Med is not an option for Hannah

This shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone, but Hannah would not return to Below Deck Mediterranean if Captain Sandy is still at the helm. Hannah said as much in an interview with Showbiz Cheatsheet.

Below Deck Med Season 7 has already been filmed. Yes, the captain was back for her sixth season with the hit Bravo show.

Earlier this fall, Hannah sparked speculation she was either appearing on Below Deck Down Under Season 1 or helping launch the new Below Deck spin-off. Hannah was spotted in her uniform near where the show was filming. Below Deck Down Under is set to premiere on Peacock in 2022, so the secret will be out soon if she is involved.

Hannah Ferrier would be happy to return to the Below Deck franchise but not for a whole season and only with certain captains.

Below Deck airs on Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.