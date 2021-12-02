Below Deck Med: Hannah Ferrier says Captain Sandy and production knew about anxiety medication before firing

Hannah believes Captain Sandy fired her on a technicality during Below Deck Mediterranean Season 5. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Mediterranean alum Hannah Ferrier has said that Captain Sandy Yawn and production knew about her anxiety medication before her firing.

It’s been over a year since Below Deck Med fans saw Captain Sandy fire Hannah over her anxiety medication. The captain claimed Hannah didn’t have a prescription, something the chief stew debunked at the Season 5 reunion show.

Some fans continue to be Team Hannah, and others believe Captain Sandy was right to fire her. Regardless of whose side Below Deck Mediterranean viewers are on, people still can’t stop talking about Hannah getting fired over her anxiety medication.

Below Deck Med alum Hannah says Captain Sandy and production knew about her anxiety medication

Hannah recently stopped by Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef podcast. The subject of her firing came up because it’s still a hot button topic among Below Deck Med fans.

It was then that Hannah reiterated her being on anxiety medication was not a secret.

“I think that people got kind of pissed off because like I’ve spoken about my anxiety. It wasn’t something that was hidden. And it was like obviously, you know, production and Sandy and everyone knew that I had medication,” the Australian beauty spilled.

Throughout her nearly five seasons on Below Deck Mediterranean, Hannah has been upfront about her struggles with anxiety. Hannah even shared a candid photo of production helping her amid an anxiety attack during Season 3 of the hit Bravo show.

The fact she had been so open before is one reason Hannah felt people got so upset over her firing.

“So, it was this kind of technicality that Sandy got me on. Which was, I think, kind of what pissed people off. It’s like if somebody’s like having like they’ve had an anxiety type, maybe you can ask them how they are? Instead of like firing them with a camera in their face, you know?” she expressed.

Hannah reveals what frustrated her the most about Below Deck Mediterranean firing

Although Hannah firmly believes her firing was a blessing in disguise, she still has frustration about it.

“I think the hardest thing was that I felt like I didn’t do anything wrong. Because you know, we’ve seen like in Captain Lee’s season with Kat when she had anxiety medication. And he was like, I can tell you this prescribed. Yes. OK, cool. Get on with your job kind of thing,” Hannah spilled. “So, I think the hardest thing was just coming to accept the situation was out of my control. But still being able to be OK with the fact that I felt like I hadn’t done anything wrong that would, that deserved that kind of treatment if that makes sense.”

As for why Hannah looks back at the incident as a blessing, well, that’s pretty simple. Hannah is happily engaged to her baby daddy Josh Roberts and is mother to baby Ava.

Along with enjoying family life, Hannah keeps busy with her podcast Dear Diary, You’re Effed! and yachting school Ocean International Training Academy.

Hannah Ferrier from Below Deck Mediterranean declares Captain Sandy Yawn and production knew she was taking anxiety medication ahead of her firing. The two ladies had a turbulent working relationship that required production to get involved before Hannah was fired.

Below Deck Mediterranean is currently on hiatus on Bravo.