Below Deck Med: Is Hannah Ferrier joining Below Deck spin-off Below Down Under?

Hannah was spotted working in her chief stew uniform in Australia. Pic credit: Bravo

Is Hannah Ferrier joining the Below Deck spin-off Below Deck Down Under? That’s the question Below Deck Mediterranean fans have been asking from the moment the new show was announced.

Last spring, the Below Deck franchise announced two new spin-offs were joining the family Below Deck Down Under and Below Deck Adventure.

The news comes after the OG Below Deck has launched two successful spin-offs, Below Deck Med and Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

Below Deck Down Under focuses on yachting life in Australia with challenges and elements Below Deck viewers have never seen before.

The show will debut on Peacock in late 2021 or early 2022.

Is Below Deck Mediterranean alum Hannah Ferrier joining Below Deck Down Under?

It seems like a no-brainer to have Hannah appear on Below Deck Down Under. Hannah lives in Australia with her daughter Ava and fiancé Josh, so the location is ideal.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Plus, Below Deck Med fans want to see Hannah back on-screen but working with a captain other than Captain Sandy Yawn.

Their feud spanned nearly four seasons of Below Deck Mediterranean. It was heightened when Captain Sandy fired Hannah for not declaring Valium and a CBD pen on The Wellington.

Hannah has expressed her desire to have one last chance on any of the other Below Deck installments to redeemed herself. Thanks to the Daily Mail, it appears Hannah may have gotten her chance.

The website obtained pictures of Hannah in her chief stew uniform, working on a yacht with cameras around her. Hannah shared a photo of her all dolled up for work on Instagram this week too.

Sadly, the odds are against Hannah filming Below Deck Down Under Season 1. Hannah has been busy with her yachting school, Ocean International Training Academy, and her business Bugs Off. The chief stew is also planning a wedding and enjoying life as a first-time mom.

Besides filming for Season 1 of Below Deck Down Under wrapped in June with reports, Leon Walker was back as the chef.

Why would Hannah be filming in her chief stew uniform?

There are a couple of logical explanations why Hannah would be filming in her chief stew uniform.

One is that she is a promo for Below Deck Down Under. Kate Chastain did one for Below Deck Sailing Yacht to help launch the first season. Kate was a charter guest who put the new crew to the test. Hannah could be doing something similar for Below Deck Down Under.

The other thing is that Hannah’s filming has nothing to do with the Below Deck franchise at all. It’s not what Below Deck Med fans want to hear, but it could be true.

Hannah Ferrier was spotted filming in her chief stew uniform. However, the chances are slim she is a crew member on Below Deck Down Under.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.