Below Deck Med: Chef Mathew Shea reacts to Courtney Veale’s ‘creepy uncle vibes’ remark

Below Deck Mediterranean star chef Mathew Shea has reacted to Courtney Veale’s creepy uncle vibes remark about him.

Season 6 of Below Deck Med hasn’t painted Mathew in the best light. A knee injury and anxiety led to Mathew leaving the Lady Michelle yacht ahead of the first charter to see a doctor.

The crew was left in a bind without the chef, which some viewers thought was karma for Captain Sandy Yawn and Malia White’s Season 5 behavior. Although Mathew returned the following day ahead of breakfast, a couple of his colleagues were not thrilled with him.

Mathew responds to Courtney’s creepy uncle comment

At the first crew night out dinner, Mathew paid for some drinks, but it didn’t erase his actions for his colleagues. In one of her confessional interviews, Courtney revealed her early impression of the chef was that he gave her “creepy uncle vibes.”

Mathew was asked about his thoughts on Courtney’s comments when he spoke to The Daily Dish.

“Well, I didn’t like it, of course,” he shared. “No one likes to be called ‘a creepy uncle. I definitely prefer ‘Daddy.'”

Viewers know that Courtney loves to call her male crew members Daddy, especially Mzi “Zee” Dempers. The blonde beauty has a blunt comedic humor that fans are enjoying this season.

During his Watch What Happens Live this week, Mathew was asked what it was like to watch her say that on camera.

“Oh, man. I was probably blushing just as bad as I am now,” the chef responded.

Mathew praises chief stew Katie Flood

There is no question Mathew isn’t meshing with a few of his crew members. He has butted head with second stew Lexi Wilson and tensions between them only getting worse in the next couple of episodes.

One person Mathew doesn’t’ have an issue with is a chief stew, Katie Flood. Mathew didn’t get the warmest reception from her, but in the end, they had a good working relationship.

“Katie is one of my favorite people I’ve ever worked with. It was a dream to work with her. She was so easygoing. And, yeah, I think we made a good team,” Mathew told The Daily Dish.

The chef even called Katie one of his top three best coworkers throughout his entire career.

Katie has admitted Mathew doesn’t give off the best first impression. However, the fact he doesn’t pull any punches did impress Katie this season.

Those who watched Below Deck Mediterranean Season 6 Episode 5 on Peacock know Mathew only made his bond with the crew worse. It will be interesting to see what happens next on the yachting how.

Mathew Shea didn’t love Courtney Veale, saying he gave off creepy uncle vibes. The season has just begun, so she no doubt has a lot more to say about him.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.