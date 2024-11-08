Below Deck Med alum Joao Franco shares relationship update: ‘Time to hit the hard reset button’

It’s been a while since Below Deck fans have seen Joao Franco on their screens.

Joao made waves during his two seasons on Below Deck Med.

However, after a bit of a break, Joao returned to the hit yachting franchise on Below Deck Down Under, seemingly a changed man.

The now captain even managed to mend fences with Chief Stew Aesha Scott, at least for a hot minute.

These days, Joao remains focused on his yachting career, as well as the woman that has changed his life.

Taking to Instagram the other day, Joao gave a life update after being on a yacht for most of the year.

Below Deck Med alum Joao Franco shares life update

“What a year it has been. So many ups and a fair amount of downs. Being onboard for 280 days without going home has been killing me slowly and now it’s time to hit the hard reset button,” he began his caption.

The IG post featured three pictures of Joao with his girlfriend, Domi Tiesi. Joao used the social media share to give his lady love a big shoutout for always standing by him.

“I am so glad and lucky to have had this beautiful lady by my side through it all. I haven’t been easy, that is for sure! And so I would like to post this in appreciation for Domi. Thank you for being by my side and seeing the good in me even when I cannot see it in myself ❤️ Now bring on the holidays!!!!!!!🙏🏼🙏🏼,,” Joao ended his caption.

After Below Deck Down Under Season 2 wrapped its run on Bravo, Joao went Instagram official with Domi and revealed they had been dating for months.

The reason for the wait to debut the relationship was, of course, because on Below Deck Down Under, he had a boatmance with Chef Tzarina Mace-Ralph.

Will Joao Franco return to Below Deck Med or Below Deck Down Under?

Joao earned mixed reviews from fans on Below Deck Down Under and Below Deck Med. However, that doesn’t stop fans from wondering if he will return to the hit yachting franchise.

The odds of him going back are slim; considering he’s trying to work his way up to being a captain on bigger yachts. Joao has been moving up the ranks but needs more experience.

Since his current job is 280 days, a six-week stint on any Below Deck show doesn’t seem possible. Then again, he does have a close friendship with Captain Glenn Shephard, so maybe Joao will pop up on Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

Captain Glenn even commented on Joao’s IG post hoping to catch up as soon as the latter’s back in Palma.

Glenn pops up on IG. Pic credit: @joaograntfranco/Instagram

Joao Franco has given Below Deck Med and Below Deck Down Under fans a life update after a not-so-easy year and expressed his gratitude for his girlfriend, Domi.

Below Deck Med and Below Deck Down Under are currently on hiatus on Bravo.