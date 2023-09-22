Joao Franco has a new girlfriend after Below Deck Down Under chef Tzarina Mace-Ralph romance

Joao Franco is off the market after finding love following his Below Deck Down Under fling with Tzarina Mace-Ralph.

This week, the Below Deck Down Under finale featured Tzarina and Joao going their separate ways.

The final crew night out had the “real Joao” coming out, according to Tzarina and chief stew Aesha Scott.

Joao has put all that behind him to focus on the lady in his life.

The bosun took to Instagram to reveal he’s found a special someone, even giving a little insight into their relationship.

Domi Tiesi has captured Joao’s heart, and he couldn’t be happier.

Although Below Deck Down Under fans may think Domi is new in Joao’s life, that’s not true. Domi has been all over Joao’s Instagram feed, but interest was piqued in her following his on-screen romance.

The happy couple has been dating for over a year. They met last summer not long after he wrapped his Below Deck Down Under stint.

“Fun fact – we actually met through tinder in Mallorca😋 another fun fact – she did not know what yachting was before we met😄 and another – we both did not want to be in relationships when we met!😜 and here we are. One more – We’ve already travelled to 33 countries together!! ❤️😄#crazytimestogether,” he wrote on an IG post featuring a picture of the two of them.

In June, Domi celebrated their one-year anniversary with several pictures of the two of them.

“1 YEAR ** I fell for you so quick and so strong, there was no turning back even after the first week and I feel the same way now. I never thought a year can pass by so quickly. If you love every moment of it, it just flies by… we have traveled to over 20 countries, lived in 2 and are now exploring the seas together working side by side ❤️ I love you and our adventures and can’t wait for all the years to come,” she captioned the Instagram post.

Domi didn’t start out in yachting. However, after falling for Joao, she became a yachtie too, and they have often worked together since.

Where do Below Deck Down Under stars Joao and Tzarina stand today?

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Tzarina called out Joao in an Instagram Story video for things that happened during and after filming. The chef even opened up about the impact her relationship with Joao had on her friendship with her bestie, who used to date him.

Joao, for his part, took a dig at the chef in his Instagram post looking back on Season 2 of Below Deck Down Under.

Based on when Below Deck Down Under Season 2 was filmed, and the time Joao and Tzarina spent together after the show, it seems he met his new girlfriend not long after that.

Joao Franco has found love with Domi Tiesi and put all the Below Deck drama in his rearview.

Below Deck Down Under is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-2 are streaming on Peacock.