Below Deck Med alum Brooke Laughton engaged, João Franco and more Below Deck stars react to news

Below Deck Mediterranean alum Brooke Laughton is engaged! Her ex-boyfriend João Franco and more of the Below Deck family have reacted to her news relishing in the happy occasion.

Viewers will recall Brooke was second stew on Season 3 of the Below Deck Med. Brooke was part of a love triangle involving third stew, Kasey Cohen, and lead deckhand João Franco.

The sparks between Brooke and João couldn’t be denied. They ended the season as a couple, ready to make it work in the real world. However, when João returned as bosun for Below Deck Mediterranean Season 4, he was single again.

Despite their relationship going bust, João and Brooke remained on friendly terms.

Below Deck Med alum Brooke Laughton is engaged

Brooke used Instagram to share she’s engaged to the man she calls her soulmate. She gushed about knowing the day she met him that he would be her future husband.

The Bravo personality shared several photos of the proposal, revealing it took place on a “hilltop overlooking the bay of Portofino.” Brooke’s fiancé used her 30th birthday celebration as a way to surprise her with the proposal.

Although she’s filled with love for her soon-to-be husband, Brooke has not identified him. Yes, he is frequently featured on her social media, but she hasn’t revealed his name.

It didn’t take long for Brooke’s engagement announcement to become filled with congratulatory messages and love.

Below Deck Mediterranean alums Hannah Ferrier, Anastasia Surmava, Colin Macy-O’Toole, Kasey, and Julia d’Albert Pusey all reacted to the news. Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Jenna MacGillivray and Ciara Duggan also commented on the post, as did Below Deck alums Adrienne Gang and Josiah Carter.

João Franco reacts to Brooke Laughton’s engagement news

Soon after sharing her engagement news Brooke posted a video of the Portofino proposal. She also showed off her stunning ring in the video.

The post caught the attention of Brooke’s ex- João, who was one of the first to respond to the romantic post and exciting news.

“So happy for you love! All the best for you guys and your future,” he expressed.

Brooke showed her gratitude towards her ex with the reply, “Thank you so much!!”

João recently revealed to fans that he called off his own engagement with Michelle Dicu, whom he dated after his relationship with Brooke ended.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.