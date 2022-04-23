Below Deck: Josiah Carter shows off his cocktail-making skills

Josiah helps Below Deck fans get into the Friday feeling. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck alum Josiah Carter showed off his cocktail-making skills to get fans into the weekend mood.

Josiah first appeared on Below Deck on Season 6, where he became close with legendary chief stew Kate Chastain. They bonded over their dislike of stew Caroline Bedol, who quit mid-season, causing Kate and Josiah to play loud music outside her cabin door in celebration.

When Below Deck Season 8 hit airwaves, fans learned that Josiah was supposed to replace fired stew Elizabeth Frankini. Unfortunately, productions was shut down early due to the coronavirus pandemic, and Josiah was never featured on the show.

These days Josiah has a busy life with his clothing brand, but he still manages to put his former stew talents to good use.

Josiah Carter shows off his cocktail making skills

On Friday, Josiah used social media to show Below Deck fans how to kick off the weekend right. The stew revealed his secret to his version of a dirty martini.

In a video shared on Instagram, Josiah gave instructions for the drink. Josiah says it all begins with a nice, chilled glass. He puts ice in a martini glass to get the effect.

Key ingredients for Josiah’s dirty martini include 150 ml of Gin, 25 ml of Vermouth, and olive brine. Josiah spilled the olive brine and makes it dirty, so a person should add as much as they want depends on how dirty they want the drink.

The Below Deck alum likes his martini stirred instead of shaken. Josiah mixes all the ingredients together with a cup of ice and uses a strainer to pour it into a proper martini glass. A good martini isn’t complete without olives, and Josiah uses four to complete his perfect dirty martini.

“Got that Friday feeling? Get down and dirty with my dirty martini. Unlike James Bond this is stirred not shaken, but you can shake it if you like 😜 enjoy and happy weekend,” he captioned the post.

Below Deck fans and alum react to Josiah’s perfect martini

It didn’t take long for Josiah’s Instagram video to become flooded with comments from Below Deck fans.

Below Deck Mediterranean alum Julia d’Albert Pusey, who’s also paired with Josiah on Galley Talk was the first to comment.

“Yes moi! 👋🏼 Woop woop!” she wrote to her friend.

When Josiah Carter from Below Deck isn’t putting his stew skills to use making a cocktail, he’s enjoying time with his fiancé, Michael Groves. The happy couple became engaged earlier this year while on vacation.

As mentioned above, Josiah also keeps busy with his clothing line House of XOXO, and appearing on Galley Talk. The latter keeps him involved with the Below Deck community.

Are you going to try Josiah’s perfect dirty martini?

Below Deck is currently on hiatus on Bravo.