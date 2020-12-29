Below Deck: Izzy Wouters opens up about being sexually assaulted

Below Deck star Isabelle “Izzy” Wouters has opened up about being sexually assaulted.

The Australian native has been using her stint on Below Deck to shed light on various important topics to her. Izzy recently came out as gay. She also got real regarding some yachting secrets, including cheating, drugs, and inappropriate harassment of crew.

Now Izzy has shared a personal story about sexual assault that ended with her having a breakdown. It was a very serious, somber, and honest moment on Below Deck that left Eddie Lucas and new deckhand Rob Phillips stunned.

What happened to Izzy?

While waiting to embark on a crew night out, Izzy, Rob, and Eddie were chatting. The conversation turned to age and life breakdowns. Izzy revealed she had a breakdown last year due to being sexually assaulted.

She then shared her story with her co-workers.

“It was on a night out with some friends I worked with at a sailing company in Sydney,” she said. “I didn’t feel safe to go home because I was so drunk, so I passed out on the sofa. Like it wasn’t rape, but I woke up to like his hands down my pants.”

Izzy admitted that she froze when she woke up. The deckhand recalled feeling like she didn’t want to make a scene. It broke her up because Izzy felt like she should have fought back, as most victims feel looking back on their attack.

Rob and Eddie were shocked by what happened to Izzy and her being honest with them. They both expressed their sympathy towards Izzy.

Getting real in confessional

Izzy poured her heart out in a confessional when discussing how she expected herself to respond in the horrific situation.

“I thought I would be like a fight or flight situation, and I ended up just freezing,” Izzy recalled. “I feel like I am the type of person that can fend for myself, so to have that control and choice taken away is just a really f**king s**ty thing. I don’t ever want to feel so out of control like that again.”

Like so many courageous victims that come forward and share their story, Izzy feels it is crucial to speak her truth. She did nothing wrong and has nothing to be ashamed of from the assault.

“I do think it is good to talk about these things because it’s not your fault, but it is such a hard thing to get over,” she stated.

There is no question that Izzy Wouters has made quite an impression on Below Deck fans on and off the screen. She has become a standout crew member for her laid-back style, work ethic, and humor.

Izzy has also become a fan favorite for her brutal honesty about her life and the Bravo show. The woman has fight in her for sure, and it is admirable.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.